Saraya details disparities between AEW gimmick and Paige in WWE

Saraya captivated the wrestling world with her impressive wrestling skills and unique dark, gothic look. The 30-year-old star signed with NXT in 2011 and was associated with WWE for nearly a decade before her departure in July this year. Recently, the Anti-Diva discussed the difference between her current character and her Paige gimmick.

The former NXT Women's Champion shocked wrestling fans when she made her AEW debut in September. A few weeks after making her debut, Saraya announced that she was medically cleared to compete again.

At Full Gear, the former Divas Champion competed in the squared circle after five years of absence due to a neck injury. She faced Britt Baker, D.M.D., at the event, with whom she had been feuding since her return.

During her interaction on Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the AEW star cited the difference between her real-life character and 'Paige':

"Saraya is more mature. That’s definitely a big thing. And sober. The thing is, with Paige, she was — I’m trying to explain how she was. First of all, she was this little emo girl teenager, kind of like the anti-teenager phase, and going into Saraya; I can’t imagine myself being that character anymore." [H/T WrestleZone]

The AEW star added that she tends to be more mature and level-headed as compared to her WWE gimmick:

"I would rather be a more elevated version of that character. A more grown-up version of that character. Because I’m not her anymore. She’s the young version of me. Now, I’m the older version. Yeah, that kind of Paige just didn’t give an F about anybody, not even herself. She just cared about — outside of wrestling, partying, and stuff like that. Where me as Saraya, I focus on elevating myself, remaining healthy, mentally being happier." [H/T WrestleZone]

Swapnil @1_am_Swapnil @RealPaigeWWE True. Paige & Emma's 20 min match started NXT Women's Revolution that Paige carried forward to main roster. She also groomed Mandy, current NXT Champion on a great run



*First & Youngest NXT Champion

*Only one to hold Divas and NXT Titles simultaneously

*Youngest Divas Champion @RealPaigeWWE True. Paige & Emma's 20 min match started NXT Women's Revolution that Paige carried forward to main roster. She also groomed Mandy, current NXT Champion on a great run*First & Youngest NXT Champion*Only one to hold Divas and NXT Titles simultaneously*Youngest Divas Champion https://t.co/mqGNHPMTC0

Saraya seemingly has her eyes set on Jamie Hayter as the next opponent

AEW Full Gear witnessed the crowning of a new Women's Champion, Jamie Hayter, who defeated Toni Storm. On the following edition of Dynamite, it was announced that Thunder Rosa has been stripped away as Women's Champion and Hayter is now an official Women's Champion without Interim attracted to it.

When speaking with AEW Unrestricted, the Anti Diva highlighted her interest in going up against Hayter and acknowledged the other female stars' contributions:

"I would love to face Jamie Hayter. She's such a huge babyface. People absolutely adore her. It's so cool to see and she's so humble about it [too]. I saw her [Toni Storm] in WWE, but at that point, I couldn't wrestle anymore."[H/T WrestlingInc]

Graps on Taps @VincentAvenue



Honestly just so happy that Finally caught up with AEW and watched Full Gear- can't wait to watch last night's Dynamite later.Honestly just so happy that @jmehytr got the belt - that's Southampton's hometown hero right there 🖤 Finally caught up with AEW and watched Full Gear- can't wait to watch last night's Dynamite later. Honestly just so happy that @jmehytr got the belt - that's Southampton's hometown hero right there 🖤 https://t.co/1tQRNMGmDE

Coming from a wrestling family in the United Kingdom, the former Divas Champion knew the industry inside and out. Will she be able to match her WWE success in All Elite Wrestling? Time will tell.

Do you think Saraya should contend against Hayter for the AEW Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes