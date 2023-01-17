Saraya (fka Paige) claims she 'could not breathe' following her match at AEW Full Gear

Saraya returned to the ring after five years at AEW Full Gear, facing one of the promotion's top wrestlers, Dr. Britt Baker. In a recent interview, she shared the difficulties she faced during her first match at the event.

After debuting in AEW in September 2022, Saraya faced uncertainty regarding her ability to compete again. On November 9 episode of Dynamite, the former Divas Champion shared that she was cleared to wrestle, which led to AEW officially announcing her match against Baker at Full Gear.

The match was highly anticipated due to Saraya's return to the ring after five years, her last match being in December 2017. She was not given medical clearance by WWE due to her neck surgery and was forced to retire the same year.

On the Whoo's House podcast, Saraya talked about how she struggled to catch her breath after returning to the ring.

“My head was down the whole time I got back. This producer is like, ‘Why was your head down the whole time?’ And I was like, ‘I was blowing the f*** up. I could not breathe. I was like, ‘I cannot breathe. I can’t remember anything. What is happening? Why am I here? Afterwards, I was like, ‘okay, thank God I got through that.’ But I was winded," said Saraya. [H/T - ITRWrestling]

Saraya emerged victorious in her match against Britt Baker, which marked her comeback match after her retirement.

Becky Lynch responds to AEW star mentioning her in a throwback video

Before achieving names in WWE, Becky Lynch and Saraya (fka Paige) competed together in the all-female promotion Shimmer Women's Athletics in 2006. JJ Williams of The Wrestling Observer shared an old video of them on Twitter, and Anti-Diva responded with a GIF from Hot Ones.

The Man responded to Saraya with a GIF that contained the words, "This is so us," reminiscing about their early days.

In 2015, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Saraya formed a group called PCB on the main roster after Lynch's debut.

