RAW Superstar Becky Lynch has reacted to AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) mentioning her in reaction to a throwback video from their time in the indies.

Before making a name for themselves in WWE, the duo competed in the all-female promotion Shimmer Women's Athletics in 2006. In 2015, they formed a trio called PCB as part of the red brand after The Man made her main roster debut, which included Charlotte Flair.

The Wrestling Observer's JJ Williams recently shared a throwback video on Twitter. The video featured Becky Lynch, Saraya, and Britani Knight (The Anti-Diva's mother) entering the ring to Faint by Linkin Park. The former Divas Champion reacted to it with a popular GIF of Paul Rudd during his appearance on Hot Ones. She tagged Big Time Becks in the tweet, reminding her of the early days.

Becky Lynch then responded to Saraya's tweet with a GIF that contained the words "This is so us."

You can check it out below:

Becky Lynch's rumored match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39 is reportedly off the table

Big Time Becks vs. 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' Ronda Rousey is a match that many fans wanted to see at WrestleMania 35. The UFC Hall of Famer suffered her first pinfall loss in WWE at the event.

It was rumored that there were plans for the two stars to collide at WrestleMania 39, but according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, that has been scrapped.

''Regarding WrestleMania, when Rousey came back last year, the idea was to work with Flair at the 2022 Mania and with Lynch in 2023. Long-term plans always change and right now there has been nothing in the Rousey vs. Lynch direction. Right now, it is very unlikely that match will take place at this coming Mania," said Meltzer.

Ronda Rousey recently lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on the blue brand. She and Becky weren't on TV this past week.

