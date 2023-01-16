Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) recently reacted to a throwback video featuring her and Becky Lynch back in the day.

The Man performed as Rebecca Knox for several years on the independent scene before signing with WWE in 2013. In 2006, while wrestling in Germany, Lynch suffered a head injury that kept her out of the ring for several years. During this time, she was a part of the all-female promotion Shimmer Women Athletes.

In 2011, the former RAW Women's Champion appeared for Shimmer, where she managed a young Saraya and Britani Knight for four shows.

JJ Williams of The Wrestling Observer sent out a throwback video featuring Becky, Saraya, and Britani Knight making their way to the ring while using Faint by popular rock band Linkin Park as their entrance music.

The clip is supposedly from March 26, 2011, during Lynch's hiatus from the ring.

Taking note of the video, Saraya took to Twitter to share the popular Paul Rudd GIF from his appearance on Hot Ones and poked fun at how young they were in the video.

"Hey @BeckyLynchWWE haha young’uns!" Saraya wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Saraya exited WWE last year after they opted not to renew her contract. She returned to the ring at AEW Full Gear in November and defeated Britt Baker at the Prudential Center.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Dallas Cowboys this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Former WWE Superstar Rich Swann wants Linkin Park to compose his entrance music

Former WWE Superstar Rich Swann recently disclosed that he wants Linkin Park to make his entrance music. The 31-year-old parted ways with the company in 2018 but is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

The lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, tragically passed away in 2017, but the group remains popular to this day.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rich said that he would still want the band to make his entrance music despite Bennington no longer being with us.

"I would have to say Linkin Park," said Rich Swann. "Out of any and every band. Even though Chester Bennington is not with us any more, that 'In the End' song back in the day, I used to play that song out. I'd scratch that CD when it came out. If I could have some type of rendition from Linkin Park with even Chester's voice replayed into it, I'd love that."

You can check out the entire interview here:

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch lost to Bayley on the December 19 edition of RAW. She teamed up with Michin (Mia Yim) in another losing effort against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL on the January 2 edition of the red brand.

It will be interesting to see if Lynch can get back to winning ways as WWE heads towards the Road to WrestleMania continues.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch win the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 28? Let us know in the comments section below.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes