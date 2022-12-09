Saraya (fka Paige) details WWE backstage reaction to her match at AEW Full Gear

Bayley and a number of WWE superstars congratulated AEW star Saraya after her momentous match.

Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) made her in-ring comeback after neck injuries forced her to retire early. She retired in 2018, but at Full Gear 2022, she made a return to in-ring action by taking on Britt Baker.

The former NXT Women's Champion defeated the former AEW Women's Champion to mark her comeback with a massive win over the biggest female star in Tony Khan's company.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Saraya said several superstars from the Stamford-based promotion congratulated her. She name-dropped Bayley, implying Bayley was one of the people who congratulated her.

"I feel like even WWE isn't going to stop someone from congratulating someone who did something so incredible like that," she said. "I mean, that's an inspiring thing and I just don't think they would get mad at someone like Bayley or anyone like that. It felt really great to have both sides be so supportive. When I got backstage after the match, everyone was like, 'Yay!' Like, coming up and hugging me and just, it felt really incredible, and then my phone being blown up from all the WWE crew too, it was just really, really nice to see." (H/T WrestlingInc)

WWE Superstar Bayley recently sent a message to a major AEW star

The leader of Damage CTRL has a number of close friends in AEW, like Ricky Starks, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion sent a heartwarming message to Cash Wheeler on Twitter after the latter tweeted about FTR tagging with Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat.

"@CashWheelerFTR Proud of my boys," she tweeted.

FTR has had a sensational 2022. They are the ROH, IWGP, and AAA tag team champions and have had several memorable matches against the likes of the Aussie Open, Young Bucks, and the Briscoes.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, they challenged the Acclaimed in the main event for the All Elite Wrestling tag titles. The former Revival came up short and will now face the Briscoes at ROH Final Battle in a Double Dog Collar match.

