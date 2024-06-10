Saraya (fka Paige) gets accused of "purposely" trying to injure top AEW star; she reacts

A fan recently accused Saraya of deliberately trying to hurt a top star in AEW. The star who Saraya was allegedly trying to injure is Mariah May.

The erstwhile Paige was in action on a recent edition of AEW Dynamite, which took place at Blue Arena in Loveland Colorado. She took on Mariah May in a singles bout and defeated her opponent via submission.

A couple of days ago, Saraya took to X/Twitter to share a segment from the match which featured her planting a boot on May's face. Responding to the tweet, a fan accused her of purposely hitting her opponent only to get views on social media.

Clapping back at the fan, the former AEW Women's Champion gave them a reality check.

She replied, "Bud. This is a wrestling move at a wrestling show. Hope this helps."

Check out the tweet below:

Konnan says that Saraya had a better career in WWE

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling legend Konnan commented on Saraya's status in AEW. He stated that she had a better run in WWE than the one she is currently having in AEW. He blamed the AEW creative for fumbling her character.

He said, "She's not the star she was in WWE. She's been diluted, she's not as interesting. [If they had her in a good storyline], she knows how to do it because she was in WWE, she'd kill it, but she's not really in a good storyline. Like, 'Oh, my brother's here and he's angry all the time, and Harley Cameron for some reason that was never explained, is now my best friend!' And we don't even know what's going on."

Before becoming All Elite, The Anti-Diva was a part of WWE for more than a decade. She suffered a serious neck injury in December 2017, which forced her to retire from pro wrestling. She returned to the ring after she joined Tony Khan's roster in 2022.

