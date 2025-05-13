Saraya (fka Paige) hits back at fan over major accusations: "It was my decision"

Saraya Bevis (FKA Paige) has lived a tumultuous life while finding fame in the wrestling industry. The former WWE star, who has since worked towards moving on from her dark past, was recently reminded of it again when a fan took to social media, accusing her of not taking responsibility for her actions.

A few months ago, on March 25, Saraya released her memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives. The book offers an unfiltered, honest look into her struggles with addiction, mental health, toxic relationships, and the impact of public scandals she was involved in.

In Hell in Boots, the former AEW star reflects on how she avoided alcohol early in her WWE run, especially while traveling with AJ Lee. But things changed during her time on Total Divas, where she was often paired with Alicia Fox. She writes that producers would regularly provide them with alcohol, leading to many moments where they were intoxicated on camera.

Alluding to this, a fan on X accused her of avoiding responsibility, saying, “She didn’t have to drink…take some responsibility for your actions.” Saraya responded, stating that anyone who read the book would know she owns her past fully:

"If you read the book, I take responsibility for everything, even the worst parts of my life. I was just explaining the circumstances I was in. I said, no one held a gun to my head and ultimately it was my decision. Hateful for no reason bud."

The former AEW Women's World Champion, who has said that telling her story was a therapeutic step toward healing, left the Jacksonville-based promotion shortly after her book was released to pursue other interests. Only time will tell if we see her return to the squared circle.

Saraya is making waves after AEW exit

After exiting AEW earlier this year, Saraya seems to have embraced a new chapter beyond the ring. Her short but impactful Women's World title run included a title win at the iconic Wembley, but it was her recent autobiography Hell in Boots that has truly captured eyeballs. Her book was released on March 25, 2025, this year, and is available on Amazon.

Just a day after her book’s release, Saraya officially parted ways with AEW. Since then, she’s found peace and purpose in her current ventures, telling fans in a recent X post that she’s “feeling the best I’ve ever felt.”

