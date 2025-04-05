Former WWE and AEW star Saraya (FKA Paige) details horrifying molestation incident

Saraya is undoubtedly a modern-day legend. She is a former AEW Women's World Champion and a former NXT Women's Champion. The veteran has also held the WWE Divas Championship twice. She recently departed All Elite Wrestling after spending three years in the company.

Saraya has seen both ups and downs in her career and life. She has been through injuries and has survived alcoholism. One of the worst moments of her life was when her private, explicit videos got leaked on the internet. Furthermore, she and her brother, Zak Knight, were apparently molested when they were kids.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the former Paige gave horrific details of a time when a guest molested her and Zak. The siblings were allegedly asked by their parents to share their room with the guest, whose father was in prison at the time. The said person allegedly abused them for quite a long time, and finally, when it ended, they never discussed it.

However, a few years back, the two finally spoke about this tragedy with each other and broke down while doing so.

"We both really did sob. I didn’t want to talk about it but when we finally did, it was weirdly wonderful because we could validate each other. In the back of my mind, I’d always wondered, ‘Did this happen? Am I dreaming it?’ I was so young. Just saying it out loud helped heal me,” Saraya said. [H/T: The Guardian]

Saraya revealed that a violent fight was not aired on Total Divas

Total Divas was quite a popular reality TV show during the 2010s. Fights between stars were quite common and often unscripted. However, in a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, Saraya spoke about a violent fight that didn't air on TV.

Apparently, during a party at Fandango's house, a drunk woman began misbehaving with her and Natalya. Eventually, the former AEW Women's World Champion lost her temper and beat this woman up.

"Then I'm dragging this girl, and I'm, like, f***ing shoving her face in the carpet, like, she pi**ed, like she's a dog; it's just like, 'You stupid, b***h, like, 'How dare you f***ing talk to us like that?' We could not put that on air," she said [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

There are heavy speculations that Saraya will return to WWE soon. It will be interesting to see if that becomes a reality.

