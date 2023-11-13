Saraya (fka Paige) makes startling revelation 6 years after her private videos leaked online

Saraya (fka Paige) has recently spoken out about one of the darkest times in her career, and how she was able to get out of that place. She got to talk about all the happenings in detail, and how that was her lowest point.

This was back in 2017 when her private videos were leaked. This led to a lot of criticism, and her being ridiculed by the public. This was also around the time she dealt with her neck injury, and there were a ton of situations with WWE revolving around her reported substance abuse.

Saraya spoke about these when she guested on The Cruz Show podcast recently. She talked about how when her private tapes were leaked, she also had many vices, such as the constant consumption of liquor and other substances.

“It was about 6 or 7 years ago, and I had the tapes come out. Like I had this revenge p**n put out on me, and I was addicted to co*e and pills, and I drank a lot.”

The former WWE Superstar described this as the lowest point of her life. Aside from the ridicule she got from the public eye, she felt that the people around her weren't helping her, and all her other relationships weren't doing well. She revealed that now things were better, and she had a better support group.

“So that was like my lowest, lowest point, and I felt like I couldn’t go out in public, and everyone was making fun of me and roasting me… I was surrounded by people that weren’t good for me, weren’t healthy, wasn’t in the best relationship at the time, didn’t have the group of friends that I have now, and so it was really, really rough.” [H/T RSN]

Saraya talks about how she deals with social media nowadays

On the same podcast, Saraya talked about how she has been dealing with using social media. She previously was the type to respond to some people's comments about her online. She admitted that social media was like hell.

She mentioned that she was going through a social media cleanse. This meant she completely removed all social media applications from her phone.

"Right now, I have a social media clense, where I completely take it off my phone. I don't read the comments. I don't see girls that look ten times better than me. I don't see that kind of stuff. I try to avoid it. That's a big part of it. The environment you put yourself in, the crew you have around you. You can have people who bring you down, or you can have people that elevate you. Those are the people I like to be around, we all elevate each other. Social media is hell. The devil," said Saraya.

It has been six years since the incident, and Saraya has gone far ahead in her career already. She has beaten what was thought to be a career-ending neck injury, and has made the most of her time with AEW, even becoming the Women's Champion.

What were your reactions to Saraya's comeback story? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here