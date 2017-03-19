WWE News: Paige’s brothers respond to her leaked photos and videos

What did Paige's family have to say about this?

Paige’s Family is standing by her her side through this controversy

What’s the story?

Paige’s Brothers, Roy Knight and Zak Bevis, took to social media to comment on their sister’s explicit photographs and sex tapes being leaked. Roy would take to twitter to make light of the situation, telling his sister to “bang on.”

Bang on all u need is family,f##k everyone else pic.twitter.com/GYRyf3sbxV — Roy Knight (@royzebrabevis) March 17, 2017

Roy would then respond to his previous tweet to talk about the trolls on the internet being predictable.

Trolls are so predictable — Roy Knight (@royzebrabevis) March 18, 2017

Bevis took to Facebook to discuss how he appreciated all the support and solidarity from British Wrestling Fans.

In case you didn’t know...

Paige’s nude photos and videos were released on Friday and caused a firestorm on the internet. There were several videos and photographs released with Paige having sex with men who are likely to be former WWE Superstar Brad Maddox and current WWE Superstar Xavier Woods of The New Day.

Maddox deleted all of his social media once the images and videos were released, but Woods took to twitter to say his piece. Paige would release her own statement on Twitter, citing this incident as an invasion of her privacy.

The heart of the matter

Paige’s brothers join their mother and father in standing by Paige during this incident. Paige’s mother took to Twitter to inform people that Paige’s leaks were indeed a hack and that she was supporting her daughter throughout this ordeal.

She would also inform people that the person responsible for this has been reported and will face legal action as soon as possible.

People get hacked, unfortunately my daughter had pics and video shared from years ago, my husband and I support her 100% no fault of her own — SarayaKnight (@RealsarayaK) March 17, 2017

IP addresses taken

Reported

Blocked

Emailed lawyer — SarayaKnight (@RealsarayaK) March 19, 2017

Impact

Paige’s family showing support for her during this time definitely demonstrates their strong family ties. Hopefully, this will not affect her career as many fans are assuming it will considering prior reports of WWE officials being unhappy with Paige.

Author’s take

It’s a shame what’s happened to Paige in this situation, but at least her family is showing her support online. Hopefully, the hacker who released the images and videos is found before he has a chance to release other tapes that are rumoured to contain footage of other WWE stars.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com