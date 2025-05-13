Saraya (fka Paige) reacts after getting asked for more private videos

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (fka Paige) gave a befitting reply to a fan who asked whether more private videos of her would be leaked online. Many people have mocked her for the video leak incident in the past.
Saraya announced her departure from AEW in March 2025 after more than two years with the company. The former Paige is known for her time in WWE, where she played multiple roles. In 2017, she suffered a big setback when her private videos were leaked.
The video leak incident was disrespectfully referenced by an X user as part of an Ask Me Anything session. Saraya sent the following message to the fan responding to their question:
"Damn bro you’re so cool," she posted.
Saraya (fka Paige) turned down a romantic storyline in AEW
Saraya recently revealed how AEW once wanted her to feature in a romantic storyline with Daddy Magic (aka Matt Menard). On her Rulebreakers podcast, the former Paige disclosed that she turned down the angle presented by the Tony Khan-led promotion.
“Oh yeah, AEW. So, there’s a wrestler called Daddy Magic. They wanted me to do a love storyline with him. And I’ve managed to go my whole career without doing a love storyline. I wasn’t going to start now, you know? And they were like, ‘No, all he’s going to do is kiss you.’ I had a boyfriend at the time, and I was just like, I can’t do it, you guys. I just can’t do it. So I turned that down," Saraya said.
Fans online are speculating about Saraya's potential return to WWE. The Glampire has even teased a comeback with different social media posts. It will be interesting to see what's next in her wrestling career.
Do you want to see Saraya return to WWE for another run? Hit the discuss button and sound off.