WWE legend drops blockbuster tease; Major return after nearly 9 years?

WWE is not afraid to welcome back former stars. As a company, the Triple H-led promotion is always ready to surprise the fans with an epic return, and recently, a legend dropped a blockbuster tease, suggesting we could see a superstar make such a return after nearly nine years.
The WWE legend in question is Natalya, and the superstar who could make a return after nine years is Paige. The former three-time champion recently left AEW, and there are reports suggesting she could return to the Stamford-based company soon.
These rumors were recently given more fuel, as Natalya dropped a major tease on X. The 42-year-old responded to an appreciation tweet from Paige, who shared a GIF from a match they had years ago.
In the tweet, Paige can be seen superkicking Natalya, and in her caption, she expressed her shock at what she had done. She also added how much she loves the legend. This, though, elicited a response from The BOAT, who suggested they "run it back" and step into the ring for a match.
"Let’s run it back!" tweeted Natalya.
If Paige were to return to WWE, it would be amazing to see her go head-to-head with Natalya and the other talented women in the division.
Paige teased her WWE return minutes after RAW went off the air
The reason Paige's return has been going around the rumor mill quite a bit recently is because of her own actions. Following WWE RAW, the 32-year-old took to social media, where she teased her return, getting the hopes up of fans worldwide.
Minutes after RAW went off the air, a fan tweeted out a video of Paige's return from injury back in 2017. She interrupted a Fatal Four Way between Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, and Bayley, with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville by her side.
The fans in attendance erupted once her music was played, and the fan who tweeted the video claimed that this was the best return by any woman in wrestling. Paige responded to this and claimed that she could do better.
As mentioned earlier, it would be great to see The Anti-Diva back with the Stamford-based promotion. So, hopefully, she gets the opportunity to outdo her previous return.