Saraya (fka Paige) recalls dissing iconic musician; claims there was personal heat with WWE legend too

Saraya (fka Paige) is no stranger to controversy. Last month, her musician boyfriend Ronnie Radke was involved in a heated online feud with Sebastian Bach. Over time, she, too, became a part of the exchange and sided with Radke. The AEW star recently addressed the issue, citing Bach as a 'menace' and an 'a**hole'.

The former Anti-Diva made her AEW debut at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in September this year. She interrupted Britt Baker during her assault on Toni Storm. Her contract with WWE expired in July this year, which raised uncertainty over her future in the ring.

Radke, the frontman for Falling in Reverse, is responsible for Saraya's current AEW entrance theme. He and Bach got into a verbal altercation online when the former allegedly canceled shows highlighting missing laptops as the reason for being unable to proceed. Sebastian then called out Radke for relying too much on technicalities when, during his time, it was not a major part of concerts.

During her latest interaction with Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the 30-year-old spoke about the incident and the ugly turn it took:

“He’s an as*hole, I was so disappointed. So this is the story right? My boyfriend was about to go and do this festival and then his laptops got stolen. He didn’t know where they were. But the laptops are so important because they have the lighting, it has the rap beats, it has the synths, it has everything right? It doesn’t have his vocals and stuff on there." [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Additionally, Saraya cited the former Skid Row frontman's hypocrisy for using laptops at his shows too:

"We didn’t realize how much Sebastian Bach was f*cking hated. This guy is a menace. He got into an argument with Chris Jericho at one point, like he is a menace.” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Saraya is set to compete again for the first time in nearly four years

The last time the wrestling world witnessed Saraya compete in the squared circle was at a WWE Live Event about four years ago. During her match with Sasha Banks, the former Paige was on the receiving end of a kick to the back, which resulted in her being immobile in the center of the ring.

Saraya later stated that The Boss felt guilty about the outcome. In the same interaction with Chris Van Vlient, the AEW star also highlighted how Sasha was the first person she reached out to when she got news of being medically cleared to wrestle again.

The former Divas Champion is set to face Britt Baker at the upcoming Full Gear event this weekend. She has her eyes set on Baker, given her highly anticipated return to actively wrestle in the squared circle.

Do you think Saraya will be able to defeat the former AEW Women's Champion in her first match in nearly four years? Sound off in the comments section below.

