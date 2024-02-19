Saraya (fka Paige) seemingly planning to spoil Ruby Soho’s date with former WWE star

Saraya has just teased having nefarious plans as it seems she plans to interrupt her former friend and a certain WWE Superstar's "date" happening this Wednesday. This would be Ruby Soho and Cool Hand Angelo Parker.

Last week on Rampage, Soho and Parker addressed their relationship and how much it went through due to the interference of the rest of The Outcasts. Now that this was out of the way, the two have the chance to spend quality time with each other, thus planning their date for Wednesday Night seemingly on Dynamite.

On Twitter, Saraya heard about their plans and has seemingly expressed interest in their date. She could be planning to once more interfere or mess up their plans. With Harley Cameron still by her side, the two might conspire to find a way to create chaos that night.

"Wednesday huh?" the former WWE Superstar tweeted.

How did Saraya react to Ruby Soho turning on her?

A couple of weeks ago, Ruby Soho left Saraya hanging during their tag team match against Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. This left the latter on her own, and she suffered a loss that night.

That same night, she tweeted her reactions to Soho turning on her, as she was heartbroken by this.

This week on Rampage, the two finally got to speak following the events that occurred. Ruby revealed that she knew every single plan the British star had, and she now wanted space for the time being. This time around, the former AEW Women's Champion had a more aggressive response to this moment on Twitter.

Despite it looking like things are finally getting better for Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker, they could find themselves with an unwanted interference this coming Wednesday.

