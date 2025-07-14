Saraya (fka Paige) sends a four-word message after WWE Evolution; Naomi responds 

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (fka Paige) expressed her thoughts after the 2025 WWE Evolution Premium Live Event. Naomi later reacted to The Glampire's post on social media.

WWE hosted Evolution 2025 this past Sunday after its previous iteration in 2018. It turned out to be a great all-women's show featuring some stellar matches from start to finish. The event ended with Naomi successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY's match and becoming the Women's World Champion.

The event received massive praise from the entire pro wrestling fraternity, including former AEW star Saraya. The erstwhile Paige took to X to send the following four-word message while reacting to Evolution 2025:

"I love women’s wrestling 🥹❤️ #frenemies," she wrote.

Interestingly, new Women's World Champion Naomi noticed Saraya's message on X and reacted to it by expressing love for the former Divas Champion.

"I love you," Naomi wrote.

Saraya (fka Paige) can show up anywhere she wants

Fans were expecting the erstwhile Paige to appear at WWE Evolution 2025, but it didn't turn out to be the case. Nevertheless, the door is still open for her comeback, as Saraya recently revealed that she was a free agent after departing AEW earlier this year.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Saraya said that her All Elite Wrestling contract had expired, and she could pop up anywhere.

"I’m a free agent now. I could pop up anywhere. No, my contract's done, done. That's one thing that helped is because they gave me the opportunity to walk away from this contract. Not a lot of companies or businesses would do that, but Tony [Khan] was really, really great about it. So I was like, 'You can keep paying me, or I can just take a hike.'"

Saraya also disclosed that there was no non-compete clause in her AEW contract when asked about the same. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the former Divas Champion.

