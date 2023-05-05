Saraya (fka Paige) shares her honest thoughts about CM Punk's AEW controversy

AEW star CM Punk has been at the center of the promotion's controversy since the infamous Brawl Out Incident. During a recent interview, Saraya spoke about her relationship with Punk and their history together.

Over the years, many have claimed that The Second City Saint is either difficult to work with, or simply not someone stars want around backstage. Across the past year, these rumors have increased, however many names in All Elite Wrestling have since debunked the claims that the locker room is against him.

During her recent interview with BBC Norfolk, the Anti-Diva gave her own character account of CM Punk and detailed working with him since their time in WWE.

"I said this before with Punk, he’s always been an absolute sweetheart to me. He’s been very helpful, given a lot of advice over the years, since basically near the beginning of when I was in WWE. And then coming into AEW, he had reached out to me and it’s just like, if you need anything, you know. He’s just… really awesome.” (H/T: WrestleTalk).

Despite earlier reports that the promotion would be undergoing a hard roster split, according to Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, stars will still be allowed to move between the two shows, including CM Punk.

The AEW star also had an interesting take on how talent should handle personal gripes backstage

AEW has unfortunately cultivated a reputation for being the promotion where stars have issues with each other and either reveal it on Twitter or have backstage brawls about it.

Continuing in the same interview, Saraya made her stance on backstage issues clear and advised her peers to keep things professional.

“I feel like you know, if people don’t like each other, like you have to find that common ground in a professional setting. I’ve never let my personal feelings get in the way of business at the end of the day.” (H/T: WrestleTalk).

Currently, she, alongside The Outcasts, is embroiled in a tension-filled feud with Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and the Women's Division. It remains to be seen whether the feud will escalate into All-In, but the star was adamant that Tony Khan makes sure to include all of them.

