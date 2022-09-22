[Photo]: Saraya (fka Paige) shares sneak peek of how she reached AEW Dynamite arena undetected by fans

Former WWE Superstar Paige, now known as Saraya, made her blockbuster debut for AEW at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. The former champion's appearance surprised the fans, but how did she get into the building undetected?

Saraya came to the rescue of Toni Storm and Athena as they were being beaten down by Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Rebel. While she didn't get into a physical altercation last night, the former Paige made it known that she meant business when she stepped into the ring.

Following her impressive comeback, Saraya may have revealed how she managed to enter the building by showcasing her disguise via an Instagram story.

You can check out the picture below:

Saraya (Paige) backstage at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

It's unclear at the time of writing if she will return to active competition after retiring in 2018 due to a severe injury. Nevertheless, her recent appearance generated a lot of buzz among fans worldwide.

Saraya (Paige) showed her appreciation to AEW fans on social media

Since formally retiring from active competition in April 2018, Paige has made sporadic appearances for WWE in various non-wrestling roles. However, in the same timeframe, the former champion witnessed the likes of Edge, Christian Cage, and Bryan Danielson all unretire and return to the ring.

Judging by the response, she got at Arthur Ashe Stadium, fans are excited at the prospect of her in-ring return in All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, Saraya thanked her supporters on social media for the warm welcome.

"F***ing WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!!" tweeted @Saraya. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Saraya could enter a high-profile feud with Britt Baker and her allies following their recent confrontation. Fans will have to wait and see if they actually lock horns in the coming months.

What do you think Saraya will do in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below.

