Saraya (fka Paige) teases blockbuster AEW arrival of 10-year WWE veteran

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya has seemingly teased the All Elite debut of a top star.

Amid frenzied fan anticipation, the AEW star dropped a massive hint at Mercedes Mone's alleged All Elite Wrestling arrival on the Big Business edition of Dynamite.

Ever since it was announced that Big Business would be held in Boston, fans have been predicting that the former Sasha Banks would finally become All Elite at that show. Though it isn't outright confirmed yet, the 32-year-old star not appearing at the event would be a massive shock. Moreover, with Mercedes Mone recently revealing that she's in Boston, expectations are sky-high for her debut.

Recently, Saraya posted a tweet that hints that the former IWGP Women's Champion will soon become her colleague:

"Hi bo$$ton," tweeted Saraya.

Mercedes Mone wants to return to WWE down the line despite being rumored to sign with AEW

In an interview last week, Mercedes Mone got emotional while talking about her time in WWE and explained how she would return to the company down the line. Mone lauded the Stamford-based promotion for believing in her and allowing her not only to find her footing in the business but also to help her become a major star.

"All I can say is that I handled it like a CEO, like the Boss that I am, with my head held up high, And I can't say nothing but amazing things about WWE. I am so thankful for the career that they gave me, the fans that they gave me, life that they gave me, the dreams that they gave me, So many dreams, and I got them chase and live them all, Like you could do so much more. I know I am gonna be back there one day, okay? So it is not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling."

While it remains to be seen if Mercedes Mone returns to WWE someday, for now, all eyes are on her imminent AEW debut this Wednesday night.

