Saraya (fka Paige) wanted to kill herself after private video leak, but one person saved her life

Saraya has had her fair share of ups and downs in the wrestling business. The Anti-Diva is counted amongst the most influential female wrestlers of the modern era, who helped elevate the status of women's wrestling.

Ad

The former AEW Women's World Champion's autobiography, "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives", is garnering praise from readers. In the eye-opening memoir, Saraya delves deep into her relations with family members, her rise as a pro wrestler, and her journey of dealing with substance abuse.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The former WWE Divas Champion also shed light on the infamous incident of her private videos being leaked on the internet in 2017. Saraya was left distraught upon seeing her intimate tapes on social media, causing her to develop suicidal thoughts.

“I wanted to kill myself,” she says. “I didn’t want to be around any more. It was like the straw that broke the camel’s back. I felt as if there was no way I could recover from this – my career, my friendships, my family. I felt that everything was done.”

Ad

The veteran kept her family in the dark about her substance abuse for months and was disappointed about having let down her family.

"My dad has always been my biggest supporter. And I’d put them through so much. I felt like they must be gutted, that they weren’t going to forgive me.”

However, Saraya somehow gathered the courage to contact her father, who eventually gave her the emotional support she needed at the time.

Ad

“Hello princess,” and told me that it was absolutely normal to have s*x and nothing to be ashamed of. “He made a dad joke that it might make me more famous – like Kim Kardashian.”

Saraya's father reiterated that her entire family was proud of her, which helped reinstill confidence in the 32-year-old star during a very tough period. She described it as the perfect reaction to the situation at the time.

Ad

Saraya parted ways with AEW recently

After a two-year-long stint, Saraya has finally moved on from All Elite Wrestling. The Mysterious Raven-Haired Lady had not been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since October 2024, and fans were speculating what was next for her in the business.

In the debut episode of her Rulebreakers podcast, The Anti-Diva revealed that she has officially parted ways with the Tony Khan-led company. The erstwhile Paige noted that she had a cordial split with the promotion, mentioning that she was fond of the memories she made in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be intriguing to see where the 32-year-old star ends up next after her exit from AEW. While she is expected to receive offers from several companies, WWE appears to be the most likely destination for the former SmackDown General Manager.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback