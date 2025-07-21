Saraya and former AEW champion send love to Cora Jade following heartbreaking update

Former WWE Superstar Cora Jade (aka Elayna Black) has stepped away from wrestling. She recently released a statement on her social media accounts, and several of her peers have offered their support, including Saraya and former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.

Cora Jade was released on May 2, 2025, ending a four-year run with WWE. The 24-year-old promptly returned to the independent scene, securing a few notable bookings from GCW. However, she's now taking a break from the business, citing mental health and a lack of passion for wrestling.

She posted her statement on X/Twitter and Instagram, and fans poured in with messages of love and support. Her colleagues also sent their love, with Thunder Rosa and former AEW star Saraya commenting on Instagram. Check out their messages below:

Saraya and Thunder Rosa show support for Cora Jade / Elayna Black on Instagram

Cora Jade apologized to fans and promoters in social media statement

While she's seen some success on the independent scene since her WWE release, it seems the former Cora Jade is burned out. In her social media statement, she revealed that she would spend the rest of the year getting her mind right.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion apologized to the promoters who wanted to book her but thanked fans for their support:

"I am going to be taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future. It's no longer good for my mental health and I'll never know if that love for it I once had will return if I don't step away. I'm gonna take the rest of the year to take care of me and go from there. I apologize to the fans and promoters who were looking forward to/booked my upcoming appearances. I hope you can understand. To my supporters, thank you," she wrote.

The 24-year-old was primarily active in NXT during her WWE tenure, although she made a few appearances for TNA toward the end of her run. Whether she finds her way back into wrestling remains to be seen.

