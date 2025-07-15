Where is Cora Jade after her WWE release? Here's everything you need to know

Cora Jade was among the prominent NXT Superstars who were released from WWE in May 2025. The Stamford-based promotion has a tradition of cutting several superstars from its roster every year. Sadly, Jade departed the company this year, ending her four-year career with World Wrestling Entertainment. This has made many fans wonder where the 24-year-old is at the moment.

Jade signed with WWE in 2021 and made her debut on the January 22 episode of 205 Live. In NXT, she teamed up with Roxanne Perez to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) for the NXT Women's Tag Team Title at The Great American Bash. Unfortunately, she later suffered a torn ACL, which sidelined her for a long time.

Upon returning, she was involved in other epic storylines until her release from the Stamford-based promotion in May 2025. Following her WWE exit, Cora Jade has returned to other independent circuit, performing under the name Elayna Black. She has been performing for several prominent promotions, including Black Label Pro, Atomic Legacy Wrestling, Top Talent Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling.

After making her return to GCW at Bangin' in Little Rock, Jade defeated Brittnie Brooks to win the AWF Women's Championship. Despite exploring other ventures outside wrestling, the upstart's main focus remains on her wrestling career. She is even open to signing with AEW at some point. That said, it will be interesting to see if the former NXT star joins the Tony Khan-led organization.

Cora Jade to take her wrestling career to a new level outside WWE?

After being released from WWE, Cora Jade (aka Elayna Black) has continued to thrive in pro wrestling. As mentioned earlier, she has already won a title and shared the ring with veterans like Joey Janela, Cassie Lee, and Jessica McKay.

That said, the 24-year-old seems to be having a good time outside WWE. Jade posted a photo of her new look on social media, sporting black hair. It seems she's all set to take her wrestling career to new heights with her updated presentation.

Fans will have to wait to see how things unfold for the star in the coming months.

