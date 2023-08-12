Saraya once justified her breakup with Kevin Skaff

Saraya has had an incredibly successful career, entertaining audiences for years. Back in 2016, she was also part of the WWE reality show Total Divas.

At the time, Paige, as she was known, was in a relationship with Kevin Skaff, the lead guitarist of the music band A Day to Remember. She was also in a relationship with Alberto Del Rio as well.

When her friend, Danielle, asked her how she broke up with Kevin and why, she replied.

"This is gonna sound mean. It was a day before our one-year anniversary. I was like, I don't know. I don't feel like I want to be in a relationship right now. I told him that I am not ready for a relationship. It's not as if I'd cheat on you, but I get freaked out quick and I'd leave."

Later in the segment, she added,

"I am really sad that it didn't work out with Kevin, because I really did want it to work out. I really love Kevin. Even though I feel terrible and guilty, it's just, it's for the best."

Saraya's current boyfriend wants to get into the ring

Saraya is in AEW now, and her current boyfriend, Ronnie Radke, with whom she's been in a relationship since 2018, has expressed his desire to get into the ring.

Radke has had some experience in the world of wrestling as he provided music for her entrance music, 'Zombified'. Radke even has an opponent in mind, the AEW legend Chris Jericho.

In an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Saraya had this to say

"It writes itself. Ronnie even wanted to become part of it. A storyline, do something against Chris Jericho. He's such a good bad guy. He plays a very good bad guy, and people love to hate him. I feel they [Ronnie and Jericho] would have a good storyline." H/T Fightful

Jericho is currently reeling after the loss of the Jericho Appreciation Society. What do you think? Would Ronnie give a tough fight to the Ocho? Tell us all about it in the comments section below.

