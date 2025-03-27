Saraya reveals she wanted to lose the AEW Women's Title to 29-year-old star - "She was the biggest babyface"

Saraya won the AEW Women's World Title at All In: London 2023 a four-way match against then-champion Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, and Toni Storm. Unfortunately, her title reign was short-lived.

The Anti-Diva lost the championship back to Hikaru Shida on Dynamite: Title Tuesday in October 2023. Eventually, the Japanese star's third Women's World Title reign came to an end later that year at Full Gear. She was convincingly defeated by none other than "Timeless" Toni Storm. Interestingly, the former Paige, who recently departed to AEW, wanted to lock horns with the 29-year-old at the aforementioned pay-per-view.

In a recent conversation with Busted Open Radio, Saraya said that she wanted to drop the championship to Storm, who back then was completely over as a babyface. Nevertheless, the former NXT Women's Champion is glad that things worked out well for The Timeless One.

"I wish I would have dropped it to Toni in California, which is something I really wanted to do. I thought it was a huge deal and she's a growing a babyface, she was the biggest babyface in the company, even now. The only thing I wanted to be different was that one thing where I wanted to drop it, and I wanted to drop it to Toni. Either way, I'm glad it got to her. I'm not complaining." [H/T: Fightful]

Saraya revealed that she has a good relationship with AEW President Tony Khan

In the same conversation mentioned above, the former WWE Superstar revealed that she has a healthy professional relationship with All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan. The 42-year-old wished Saraya luck after her departure and has also kept his company's doors open for her.

"And he wished me luck and everything, and the door is always open. But yeah, it's nice to just...it's scary, but I'm taking...I'm exploring everything else outside of wrestling," said the former champion. [H/T: Fightful]

Saraya joined AEW in 2022. There are strong speculations that she is heading to WWE once again.

