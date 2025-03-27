AEW News & Rumor Roundup: 6 ft 5 in ex-WWE star debuts, Tony Khan's reaction to Saraya leaving, Update on Ricochet and Samantha Irvin's relationship

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we will look at news stories involving Saraya, Tony Khan, Ricochet, and more.

Ad

Saraya has revealed what Tony Khan told her before her sudden exit from AEW. A huge update has arrived on Ricochet and Samantha Irvin's relationship. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. A 6ft 5in star makes a shocking debut on AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of Dynamite saw a brawl break out between Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis. The two big men got into a fight ahead of their bout and needed to be separated by security.

Ad

Trending

There were quite a few security guards involved in helping to get things to cool down so the match could officially begin. However, fans spotted former WWE star Von Wagner among the security officials.

The six-foot-five-inch star was released from the Stamford-based promotion in April 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4. Saraya reveals what Tony Khan told her ahead of her AEW exit

Saraya has announced that she's no longer with All Elite Wrestling. The former Anti-Diva made her debut in the promotion in September 2022 and subsequently came out of retirement after a four-year injury-related hiatus from in-ring duties. The 32-year-old had been absent from TV since October 2024. Amid her hiatus, the erstwhile Paige officially announced her departure from AEW on her Rulebreakers with Saraya podcast.

Ad

She recently spoke on Busted Open Radio and stated that Tony Khan was immensely supportive of her wish to take time off from the promotion back in October 2024. The former WWE star also noted that both parties mutually decided that it was time to move on. She noted that the door for her to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion was still open.

"Tony was so amazing with it. It was mutual. You know, he was really great. He was, like, so supportive of it. He's been so supportive since, you know, I asked for time off in November. You know, I've been gone for a minute. And I was just like, 'Well, there's there's really no place for me anymore.' So, yeah, we came came to that decision, and I'm happy about it. And he wished me luck and everything, and the door is always open," she said. [1:16-1:38]

Ad

#3. Congratulations to Ricochet and Samantha Irvin

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin have taken a huge step in their relationship. The couple tied the knot recently. After departing from WWE in April 2024, Ricochet made his debut in All Elite Wrestling at All In: London and has since been thriving as a heel character.

His partner, Samantha Irvin, also exited the Stamford-based promotion in October last year. The two stars made their relationship public in 2021 and got engaged in January 2023.

Ad

Even though the couple has yet to officially post anything on social media about the major step, WWE's Karrion Kross and Scarlett recently shared photos from Ricochet and Irvin's wedding on Instagram.

Ad

#2. Backstage update on Saraya's sudden departure from AEW

The English pro wrestler enjoyed considerable success in the Jacksonville-based promotion, becoming the AEW Women's World Champion at All In 2023 in her home country. However, her booking after the title reign was underwhelming.

As mentioned above, Saraya took some time off from TV back in October 2024 to focus on other projects outside of professional wrestling.

Ad

After her sudden departure from the promotion, Fightful reported that the former Women's World Champion's profile was still on the company's roster page.

#1. Cope finally addresses rumors of Beth Phoenix joining AEW for a feud with The Death Riders

Despite failing to dethrone Jon Moxley as the AEW World Champion, Cope still seems to be at war with The Death Riders. There have also been rumors of his wife, Beth Phoenix, coming to AEW to join The Rated-R Superstar in the latter's ongoing feud.

Ad

Copeland recently spoke with TV Insider, where he was asked if there were any chances of fans seeing The Glamazon in AEW, especially now that he's dealing with Marina Shafir.

"You never know. I don’t think she has completely closed the door on it if the situation fits. I think where we were at, I think getting Willow [Nightingale] involved was good. Someone who was already on our roster, and I feel is just such a natural babyface and has such good energy. I thought she would be really cool to implement her into the story. Why not use someone who was already on the roster? Beth is also pretty busy. She has a pretty busy life, so it becomes more a family issue, and how do we pull it off if we’re both outgoing," he said. [H/T: TV Insider]

The couple last teamed up to take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Elimination Chamber 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback