Earlier today, it was revealed that former Women's World Champion Saraya has left AEW. Now, a new report has offered further insight into The Unproblematic Icon's exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Saraya had been with All Elite Wrestling since her debut at Dynamite Grand Slam 2022. She found considerable success in the company, winning the AEW Women's World Title in her home country at the historic All In 2023. Later, she worked alongside Ruby Soho and Toni Storm as a part of The Outcasts, running roughshod over Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and other All Elite "homegrown" stars.

However, Saraya had been missing from TV since October 2024, claiming she had taken time off to work on non-wrestling projects. In a report from several hours earlier, Entertainment Weekly cited The Anti-Diva from her Rulebreakers with Saraya podcast, revealing that she had amicably parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Now, an update has emerged from Fightful Select.

The latest report notes that Saraya's profile is still on the Tony Khan-led company's roster page, which supposedly is a positive sign regarding her contract. Furthermore, The Englishwoman had supposedly been selective about how many people she had informed about her departure and that several people in AEW were "surprised" by the move.

In her podcast, Saraya emphasized her positive relationship with Tony Khan and even left the door open for a potential All Elite return. The Fightful Select report referred to correspondence with the star's management team, which stated that the two parties had parted "on excellent terms."

Saraya on her talks with AEW CEO Tony Khan regarding her exit

During her recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Saraya talked about how Tony Khan graciously gave her time off toward the end of last year.

She claimed that the AEW head honcho had been supportive of her decision to leave and again explained the rationale behind her exit.

"Tony was so amazing with it. It was mutual. You know, he was really great. He was, like, so supportive of it. He's been so supportive since, you know, I asked for time off in November. You know, I've been gone for a minute. And I was just like, 'Well, there's there's really no place for me anymore.' So, yeah, we came came to that decision and I'm happy about it. And he wished me luck and everything and the door is always open," she said.

It remains to be seen what lies next for Saraya in the pro-wrestling industry.

