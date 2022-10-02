"She is embarrassing herself at the highest degree" - Twitter rips apart AEW star Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) following her now-deleted post taking a shot at fans

Saraya's first AEW Dynamite promo didn't quite go the way the star might have envisioned.
After some social media backlash, the star took to Twitter in a now-deleted rant. Users on the social media app have now begun recirculating the post while flaying her alive online.
Saraya's first promo on AEW Dynamite put her up against Britt Baker in a battle of words. Unfortunately for the star, her bit was poorly received, resulting in a slew of backlash online, especially for her not-so-subtle dig at Vince McMahon.
Shortly after the initial backlash, the star claimed that she was simply rusty when it came to cutting promos. Additionally, she ended up making light of her own blunder after responding to a fan's criticism.
However, since then, Saraya took to Twitter, where she went into a slight rant against many of the complaints she had recently seen online. The AEW star has since deleted the Tweet.
Unfortunately for the former Divas Champion, the internet is forever, and fans managed to grab a screenshot before she deleted it. After one fan shared the image, others began to chime in and share varying degrees of criticism towards Saraya.
Check out the flurry of Twitter posts below:
Saraya's brother, Zak Zodiac, recently took to social media himself in defense of his sister after the slew of negative posts online
Saraya comes from a wrestling family, with her brothers and two of her nephews following in the footsteps of her parents in the industry. The star's brother Zak Zodiac has made a name for himself on the British pro-wrestling scene.
After the initial social media backlash, Zodiac took to Twitter to slam all the fans who had seemingly turned on his sister within a week.
"Last week my sister came back to pro wrestling and made her @AEW debut to a road warrior pop! This week she makes one mistake and the people popping are now trolling. She's still human, still get nervous and its only her 2nd TV appearance. Way to knock some1s confidence," Zak Zodiac Tweeted.
It remains to be seen if Sarya's blunder during AEW Dynamite was simply due to ring-rust or if the star might just need some more overseeing when it comes to her promos. Regardless, were fans spot on about their criticisms, or were they far too harsh?
