"She is embarrassing herself at the highest degree" - Twitter rips apart AEW star Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) following her now-deleted post taking a shot at fans

Saraya's first AEW Dynamite promo didn't quite go the way the star might have envisioned.

After some social media backlash, the star took to Twitter in a now-deleted rant. Users on the social media app have now begun recirculating the post while flaying her alive online.

Saraya's first promo on AEW Dynamite put her up against Britt Baker in a battle of words. Unfortunately for the star, her bit was poorly received, resulting in a slew of backlash online, especially for her not-so-subtle dig at Vince McMahon.

Shortly after the initial backlash, the star claimed that she was simply rusty when it came to cutting promos. Additionally, she ended up making light of her own blunder after responding to a fan's criticism.

However, since then, Saraya took to Twitter, where she went into a slight rant against many of the complaints she had recently seen online. The AEW star has since deleted the Tweet.

Unfortunately for the former Divas Champion, the internet is forever, and fans managed to grab a screenshot before she deleted it. After one fan shared the image, others began to chime in and share varying degrees of criticism towards Saraya.

Check out the flurry of Twitter posts below:

Wade☝️ HHH was Permitted Time To Read MY Tweets @VocalMercenary Jesus christ. What happened to Saraya? Do they do a mind wipe when they sign an AEW contract? This is not the woman I used to be a fan of once upon a time ago. What a fall from grace. Jesus christ. What happened to Saraya? Do they do a mind wipe when they sign an AEW contract? This is not the woman I used to be a fan of once upon a time ago. What a fall from grace. https://t.co/7xJmAGi2Zf

crimsonmask49 @crimsonmask49 @VocalMercenary She knows what she would get this reaction. She’s too used to getting nothing but praise. @VocalMercenary She knows what she would get this reaction. She’s too used to getting nothing but praise.

🔥🔥Blaze FireStarter 🔥🔥 @NastyDarren @VocalMercenary The tribalism she's contributing to! She had a boss pay her millions to sit at home when HER body failed her! Instead of being classy she took a shot at her former employer in a bad promo for a cheap pop. She could learn a thing or two from Danielson. @VocalMercenary The tribalism she's contributing to! She had a boss pay her millions to sit at home when HER body failed her! Instead of being classy she took a shot at her former employer in a bad promo for a cheap pop. She could learn a thing or two from Danielson.

Rick “The Bot” Aguirre(Revo Vansen) @revo_vansen @VocalMercenary Notice how she doesn’t address the people who pointed out her comments praising WWE during her hard time not addressing fans frustrations about AEW talent take cheap shots at WWE just for a cheap pop. @VocalMercenary Notice how she doesn’t address the people who pointed out her comments praising WWE during her hard time not addressing fans frustrations about AEW talent take cheap shots at WWE just for a cheap pop.

Will @GoodNYew @VocalMercenary She’s sending a mob to random strangers who don’t like her on twitter, she has completely broken down @VocalMercenary She’s sending a mob to random strangers who don’t like her on twitter, she has completely broken down

TheSurge @GuruOfAllThings @VocalMercenary She always really been like this tho. @VocalMercenary She always really been like this tho.

💕Sophia💕 @PuppySophi @VocalMercenary The same happened to me... she disappointed me when she appeared in AEW, but then with all of those tweets and stuff happening... wow... I lost all the respect I had for her. @VocalMercenary The same happened to me... she disappointed me when she appeared in AEW, but then with all of those tweets and stuff happening... wow... I lost all the respect I had for her.

Saraya's brother, Zak Zodiac, recently took to social media himself in defense of his sister after the slew of negative posts online

Saraya comes from a wrestling family, with her brothers and two of her nephews following in the footsteps of her parents in the industry. The star's brother Zak Zodiac has made a name for himself on the British pro-wrestling scene.

After the initial social media backlash, Zodiac took to Twitter to slam all the fans who had seemingly turned on his sister within a week.

"Last week my sister came back to pro wrestling and made her @AEW debut to a road warrior pop! This week she makes one mistake and the people popping are now trolling. She's still human, still get nervous and its only her 2nd TV appearance. Way to knock some1s confidence," Zak Zodiac Tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Sarya's blunder during AEW Dynamite was simply due to ring-rust or if the star might just need some more overseeing when it comes to her promos. Regardless, were fans spot on about their criticisms, or were they far too harsh?

