"Could mix the styles quite well" - Saraya's (fka Paige) mother share her thoughts on dream matches between her daughter and top AEW stars (Exclusive)

Saraya's mother, Sweet Saraya, gave her two cents when asked about her daughter potentially going up against AEW stars Britt Baker and TBS Champion Jade Cargill in the future.

Upon making her shocking return at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Saraya sent a message to Baker by driving her group out of the ring. The following week, the two stars traded verbal barbs at one another.

Meanwhile, the former Paige hasn't crossed paths with Cargill, who is still undefeated after beating Willow Nightingale last night at the Battle of the Belts IV to retain her TBS Championship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Sweet Saraya said that her daughter is so used to the business even though she hasn't competed in years.

The 50-year-old added that her daughter and Baker have identical wrestling styles and that they could diversify it should they meet in a match.

"She's [Saraya] been on the job even though she's 30 years old. She's been in the wrestling all her life. She was taught how to look after herself in the wrestling ring. Ray is no mug, no idiot when it comes to looking after herself in and out the ring and wrestling ability, she's second to none. She was dampen down a lot so there's still a lot you haven't see of her and some of the stuff she can do is I've taught Britt and some of Raya's style anyway so they could mix it. They could mix the styles quite well," Sweet Saraya said. [from 6:34 - 7:07]

Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite's anniversary show, Saraya became physical for the first time in the company when she delivered a right elbow and exchanged shots with Baker. She then promptly dispatched The Doctor from the ring.

Reports about Saraya's in-ring future in AEW has been disclosed

Saraya last wrestled on December 27, 2017, in a WWE house show and retired the following year due to a neck injury. She hasn't competed in a squared circle since, often playing managerial roles even after her AEW arrival a few weeks ago.

However, in the latest report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former Paige has been given a go signal by AEW doctor, Dr. Michael Sampson, to wrestle again.

Saraya getting aggressive with Britt Baker last Wednesday on Dynamite might be a sign that she will indeed return to active competition. It will be interesting to see where her beef with Baker goes in the weeks to come.

