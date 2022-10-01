"Most of her fans won’t know this story" - Saraya's (fka Paige) parents disclose the origin of their daughter's unique name (Exclusive) 

Former WWE Divas Champion and current AEW star Saraya's parents revealed the origin of their daughter's name.

Most of her career fans have known the new AEW star as Paige. After her contract expired with WWE in July 2022, she changed her name on all social media platforms to her original name. She cleared any confusion fans may have had regarding the authenticity of her account.

During Bill Apter's recent Sportskeeda Exclusive, he interviewed the AEW star's parents, Ricky Knight and Sweet Saraya. When asked about the origin of their daughter's name, Paige's mother shared a story that was unfamiliar to the former WWE Diva's Champion's fans.

Sweet mentioned that the name originated from the band 'Slayer.' She was heavily intoxicated during a concert and misheard the band's name as Saraya and since then wanted to name her daughter that:

"Most of her fans won’t know this story but, yeah I was very drunk and I had taken some mind-altering substances and I was in a mosh pit... and at the end of it this song was amazing and I couldn't even tell you what song it was now I just heard and that’s the latest song by Saraya but It was Slayer. It was Slayer’s latest song and I absolutely loved it and I misheard because I was off my nut." Her mom said [02:32 - 3:04]

Saraya received a lot of backlash following her first AEW promo

This past week on AEW Dynamite, the newest acquisition to AEW cut her first promo for the company. The promo felt a bit off and the wrestling world was not pleased with it.

Instantly, she took a shot at her former boss and that did not sit well with the fans. Moreover, they were still unclear on what her role in the company was.

AEW's newest addition claimed that she will rebuild the company's women's division. For now, only time will tell what the former WWE Diva's Champion has in store for the future of the division.

