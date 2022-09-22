Saraya's former WWE stablemate reacts to her post following AEW debut on Dynamite

Saraya's former WWE stablemate Sonya Deville recently reacted to her AEW debut.

At the recently concluded episode of Dynamite: Grand Slam, the former WWE Divas Champion saved Toni Storm and Athena from Britt Baker and co. She received an ovation from the crowd in New York in reaction to her debut.

Taking to Twitter, Saraya broke her silence regarding her debut with a one-word message.

Quoting the tweet, Deville posted a 'raising hands emoji', as she seemed elated with her former stablemate's AEW debut.

During her days in WWE, the former Paige was part of the Absolution faction alongside Deville and Mandy Rose.

The trio worked together on the main roster and were quite the force to be reckoned with in the women's division back then.

Mandy Rose recently spoke about Saraya's (Paige's) influence on her and Sonya Deville's career

WWE Star Mandy Rose recently spoke about Saraya's influence on her career. Just hours prior to the latter's AEW debut, Rose was in conversation on Out of Character.

Speaking to Ryan Satin, the reigning NXT Women's Champion claimed that her former Absolution stablemate helped her and Deville in the beginning. She also assisted the two women outside of wrestling in other aspects as well.

"Yeah, for sure. It's kind of full circle and I always kind of talk about that because I think it's kind of cool because Paige helped Sonya and I so much in the beginning and not just in when it came to wrestling but just so many things," Rose said.

Paige was quite influential during her days in WWE. She was the first-ever NXT Women's Champion having won the title in 2013.

Unfortunately, she was forced to announce her retirement due to a critical neck injury.

