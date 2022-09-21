"Not just in when it came to wrestling" - Mandy Rose explains how Paige helped her and another female WWE Superstar in the early stages of their careers

Mandy Rose recently praised former WWE Superstar Paige for helping her during the early stages of her career.

In 2017, Rose moved up to the main roster and allied with Paige and Sonya Deville. The trio was known as Absolution.

Speaking recently on Out of Character, Rose stated that the former WWE Divas Champion helped her and Deville not just in terms of wrestling but in other aspects as well.

"Yeah, for sure. It's kind of full circle and I always kind of talk about that because I think it's kind of cool because Paige helped Sonya and I so much in the beginning and not just in when it came to wrestling but just so many things," said Rose. [30:47-30:59]

Mandy Rose opened up about her change in character in NXT

During the same conversation, Mandy Rose opened up about the change of character she underwent in WWE NXT.

After her initial run on the main roster, the former Golden Goddess was sent back to NXT where she is the reigning Women's Champion. Rose is also the current leader of Toxic Attraction.

Speaking about her "edgier" character, she said:

“Then I had this vision and obviously other things started coming about. I’m like, you know, what? I’m going to change up my character a little bit. I want to become a little edgier. It’s all about, you know, can you back it up in the ring? I always have that stigma on me, so I’m going to change it up a little bit. Then I had this vision and with the group of a bunch of people, we kind of made it come to life."

Mandy Rose further stated that the change in character was the best move for her and that she followed a positive mindset that kept her on the right track.

"So I think it was honestly the best move for me. I’m super grateful. I just think a positive mindset going into it was the best aspect for me, because it also showed. if I had a negative mindset, and if I came out there and looked like I don’t want to be here, it would just show and it wouldn’t work. So I just stayed really positive and I’m really happy that I did,” added Mandy Rose.

Since returning to NXT, it could be said that the 32-year-old has been the most successful throughout her WWE career so far.

