"I want to become a little edgier" - Mandy Rose explains why she changed her character after leaving the WWE main roster

Mandy Rose recently spoke about her gimmick change after transitioning from WWE's main roster to NXT.

Rose has been highly successful as the Toxic Attraction leader in her latest stint, unifying the NXT UK and NXT Women's Championship at the recent Worlds Collide event. Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the star claimed she had a certain vision regarding her current moniker.

The reigning NXT Women's Champion wanted to become edgier in terms of her character and maintained a positive mindset to achieve her target.

“Then I had this vision and obviously other things started coming about. I’m like, you know, what? I’m going to change up my character a little bit. I want to become a little edgier. It’s all about, you know, can you back it up in the ring? I always have that stigma on me, so I’m going to change it up a little bit. Then I had this vision and with the group of a bunch of people, we kind of made it come to life."

Rose further detailed her successful transition to WWE's third brand:

"So I think it was honestly the best move for me. I’m super grateful. I just think a positive mindset going into it was the best aspect for me, because it also showed. if I had a negative mindset, and if I came out there and looked like I don’t want to be here, it would just show and it wouldn’t work. So I just stayed really positive and I’m really happy that I did,” said Rose [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Mandy Rose seemingly teased the idea of competing on the main roster

Mandy Rose recently teased the idea of competing on the main roster once again. Taking to Twitter, she reacted to the news of WWE confirming that this year's Survivor Series premium live event will feature two WarGames matches.

Rose tweeted out a thinking face emoji as she hinted at the possibility of moving up to RAW or SmackDown, even if it's for one night only.

Check out the same tweet from Rose:

Mandy Rose is expected to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Alba Fyre after the latter confronted Toxic Attraction on last week's episode of NXT. Fans will have to wait and see if she can retain her title in her next potential defense.

What are your thoughts on Rose's NXT stint? Sound off in the comments section below.

