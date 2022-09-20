Mandy Rose teases competing on the main roster once again after historic announcement from WWE

Mandy Rose has teased the idea of competing on the main roster as part of this year's Survivor Series premium live event.

It has been over a year since Rose moved back to NXT from the main roster. She is the current NXT Women's Champion and has dominated the women's division for months.

WWE announced the Survivor Series 2022 show would be headlined by WarGames Matches. Reacting to the news, Rose tweeted out a thinking face emoji.

In doing so, she teased the possibility of competing at Survivor Series and moving up to the main roster, even if it's for one night. Check out the same tweet:

Rose competed on the main roster when she mostly teamed up with Sonya Deville as Fire And Desire a few years ago. The duo later went their separate paths but faced each other as part of an intense feud.

The former Golden Goddess has also teamed up with Dana Brooke on the main roster. She was even part of a romantic storyline with Otis during the pandemic era of WWE.

A current main roster star has expressed her interest in facing Mandy Rose

Current WWE RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair recently spoke about her interest in facing Mandy Rose.

Speaking to In The Kliq, The EST claimed that she remains interested in dethroning Rose and ending her reign as the NXT Women's Champion.

"Maybe not right now because I'm the RAW Women's Champion but you know I never got to win the NXT Women's title. I mean, I would love to go back and Mandy Rose is doing amazing things right now. I've never gotten to have a feud with Mandy in NXT, RAW, or SmackDown. So maybe Mandy Rose," said Belair.

If WWE NXT is included in this year's Survivor Series, the two women could cross paths in the WarGames Match, given that both Rose and Belair are women's champions in their respective brands.

However, there is a possibility that both Rose and Belair or either one of them might drop their title leading up to Survivor Series.

