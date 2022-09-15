"I would love to go back" - Multi-time WWE Women's Champion wants to have a feud with Mandy Rose for the NXT title

Current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair said she would like to return to NXT and feud with Mandy Rose for the title.

The EST of WWE made a splash on the main roster after winning the Royal Rumble in 2021. Belair set some major milestones in the women's division and defeated major names such as Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley on the main roster.

Meanwhile, Mandy Rose reinvented herself after returning to the Black and Gold brand and also created Toxic Attraction, dominating the division where she became one of the longest reigning champions of the brand. Speaking to In The Kliq, Belair said that she would like to feud with Rose for the NXT title:

"Maybe not right now because I'm the RAW Women's Champion but you know I never got to win the NXT Women's title. I mean, I would love to go back and Mandy Rose is doing amazing things right now. I've never gotten to have a feud with Mandy in NXT, RAW, or SmackDown. So maybe Mandy Rose." (From 9:20 to 9:40)

The two champions are on different brands as Belair is feuding with Bayley and Rose was confronted by Alba Fyre on a recent episode of NXT.

Alba Fyre is Mandy Rose's next opponent for the title

The Golden Goddess shocked the WWE Universe when she returned to the Black and Gold brand. After weeks of scouting, she formed Toxic Attraction. The trio were covered in gold for most of their run as Rose became the NXT Champion and the duo became tag team champions.

Recently, Rose became the Unified NXT Women's Champion, after defeating Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura to win the NXT UK Women's Championship and retain her title.

On a recent episode of NXT, Rose celebrated the group's one-year anniversary. While the champion was talking about her accomplishments, Alba Fyre interrupted the trio. In the end, Fyre took out the entire stable with her baseball bat to close the segment.

Rose previously faced Fyre as Kay Lee Ray at Stand and Deliver, where she retained her title. It will be the first time Fyre and Rose will be going head-to-head for the title.

When do you think Mandy Rose will drop the title? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit In The Kliq and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA