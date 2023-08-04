Saraya seen making an obscene gesture to young fan on AEW Dynamite 200; the cameras totally missed it!

Saraya has wholeheartedly embraced her heel persona alongside The Outcasts and routinely interacts with the crowd. Recently she yet again flipped off someone in the audience, and the Dynamite cameras missed all the action.

Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and the Anti-Diva have run rampant across the women's division since they all first joined forces. Unfortunately, the feud between them and Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter took a backseat after the latter's injury not too long ago.

Twitter-user @SDevilleLive shared a brief clip of Saraya flipping off a child in the crowd, who hilariously flipped her off in return. Luckily for the kid, the former WWE Divas Champion didn't notice his retaliation, or else the altercation could've gone further.

The Anti-Diva's career-ending injury in 2018 is a well-known fact and largely contributed to the crowd's reaction during her AEW debut. During an interview, Saraya revealed that the WWE medical staff outright refused to look at her neck again after some time, meaning she might have been able to return to action soon.

Saraya also got into a verbal spat with a mother in the AEW Dynamite audience as well

The former WWE Divas Champion is yet to have a singles match since she defeated Willow Nightingale in May 2023. She also notably teamed up with Chris Jericho in an unsuccessful effort to defeat Britt Baker and Adam Cole later that same month.

Saraya also notably got into an altercation with a mother in the crowd, and the two seemed ready to brawl. Despite being an accomplished wrestler, the fan didn't back down for a second.

It's unclear what her next step will be in AEW, but with All In around the corner, it's almost a given that she'll compete. During an interview, she notably made her intentions clear to go after championship gold, so could Hikaru Shida face the Anti-Diva?

