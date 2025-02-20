Saraya sends an emotional message amid her AEW absence

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya has been absent from All Elite Wrestling programming since last October. However, she has been focused on other projects and recently shared an emotional message with the fans on social media.

The AEW star announced last year that she'll be releasing a memoir covering the story of her life. The book's title is Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives which includes all the success and struggles in the personal and professional life of Saraya. The former Women's World Champion recently revealed that her memoir was now the number one audiobook on Amazon under the professional wrestling section.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Saraya expressed her disbelief in being an author a month after the success of her book:

"Signing for my book! Can’t believe I’m about to be a whole author in a month!!!"

We will have to wait and see if the former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion makes her return to AEW television this year.

AEW star Saraya recently teased her WWE return

Former All Elite Women's World Champion Saraya gained popularity in WWE after having great runs as NXT Women's Champion as well as the Divas Champion on the main roster. She recently announced that her contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire in September 2025. The Anti Diva signed with the company in 2022 and came out of retirement in Tony Khan's promotion.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Saraya revealed a return to WWE could happen one day as she loves the promotion and appreciates the people there:

"I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I'm just appreciative of that. One day, who knows, [but] I love my time in AEW," Saraya said.

We will have to wait and see if Saraya (FKA Paige) makes her return to World Wrestling Entertainment after her All Elite Wrestling contract expires in September.

