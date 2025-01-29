Saraya shares huge personal update amid AEW absence

Saraya has been absent from an AEW ring for quite a while. The former WWE Star recently shared a personal update amid her absence.

Shortly after making her AEW debut, Saraya was pushed to the top of the women's division and became the Women's World Champion at All In 2023. However, it has been downhill for her ever since she lost the title in October 2023. She didn't even make it onto the main card for All In 2024. After losing the number one contendership match for the AEW Women's World Championship on the 8 October 2024 episode of Dynamite, she hasn't been seen on TV. It was reported that she had asked Tony Khan for some time off from the ring.

However, she has been busy trying to get her new book, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, published. The book is set to launch in March 2025. Amid her absence, the former WWE star took to social media to say that she was headed to record the audio for her new book.

"Me on the way to record audio for my book."

Check out her post below:

Saraya recently provided an update after her real-life breakup

Saraya began dating Ronnie Radke, the lead vocalist of Falling in Reverse, in late 2018. The couple has even made a few public appearances together, such as at the Sundance Film Festival.

AEW even collaborated with her now ex-boyfriend on his band's song, "Bad Guy," by providing the backup vocals. She also uses their song "Zombified" as her entrance theme in All Elite Wrestling. Despite being together for many years, it was reported a few weeks ago that the couple had broken up.

Following her reported breakup, one fan asked her if she was looking for a new boyfriend. The former AEW World Champion replied that he was good for now.

"Nope. I'm good."

Check out her tweet here:

It will be interesting to see when the former Paige returns to an AEW ring after her hiatus.

