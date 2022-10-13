"Lulled herself into a false sense of I-can-do-no-wrong" - Wrestling veteran slams Saraya for social media quarrel after underwhelming AEW Dynamite debut

Saraya recently got into numerous social media spats after a poorly received promo on AEW Dynamite. However, a wrestling veteran blasted the star for quarreling online and questioned why she felt offended by the criticism.

Shortly after returning to the world of pro wrestling, Saraya cut a promo addressing Britt Baker directly as well as an attempt to elevate the division. Unfortunately, after a badly received diss at the D.M.D., social media flared up and poked fun at the star.

During the latest episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan shared how he believes the reaction to her AEW debut has made Saraya believe that she can do no wrong.

"Here’s the problem: she got a massive ovation when she came out and I think she lulled herself into a false sense of I-can-do-no-wrong. But it’s happened to Ronda and a lot of others. That was a very long and not a good segment, you can’t expect everyone to like you all the time. If it was good, she wouldn’t be getting all that shade." (05:06 onward)

Konnan continued, advising the star not to get stuck with the criticism but instead to do better.

"You’re not gonna win against these trolls, and you callin’ them incels and s**t? All you’re gonna do is whip up a hornet’s nest. Dude, in this climate, you get no passage for subpar promos and matches." (05:45 onward)

While the star might not have heard Konnan's advice yet, Saraya has already gotten into another Twitter spat, this time with Jim Cornette himself.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

Other than Saraya, Disco Inferno believes the AEW Women's Division has serious issues

Tony Khan's booking of the Women's Division in AEW has often come under fire. While many hoped that Saraya's inclusion would help mitigate that, Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) thinks there are more pressing matters.

During the same episode, Gilberttii admitted that putting the Women's Championship on Saraya could bring attention to the division.

"If she can’t wrestle it’s a huge nothing-burger, for one. If she wrestles and wins the championship then they at least have a more popular figure that’s more mainstream and can draw more attention to the Women’s Division." (04:14 onward)

However, Disco believes that the issues with the division stem from how they're presented.

"That division needs a makeover, meaning all the girls need a makeover. They come on TV looking like slobs, like they’re broke. The problem with that division is when the woman come out they’re not presented like superstars like they are in WWE." (04:30 onward)

ᴘʀɪɴᴄᴇ  @PrinceofAEW



Also looks like Saraya maybe cleared to wrestled The women division actually feels like it’s flourishing!

#AEW

Excellent women’s trios match. Every single woman got time to shine and Willow picked up the winAlso looks like Saraya maybe cleared to wrestledThe women division actually feels like it’s flourishing! #AEW Dynamite #AEW onTBS Excellent women’s trios match. Every single woman got time to shine and Willow picked up the win 👏Also looks like Saraya maybe cleared to wrestled 👀 The women division actually feels like it’s flourishing! 😌#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBShttps://t.co/C6MAtwaApJ

Will The Anti-Diva's inclusion in the Women's Division elevate them or will she simply become another star on the roster? Only time will tell.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes