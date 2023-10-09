Saraya vows to be "forever champ" in AEW, takes sly jibe at released WWE star 

Saraya is set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship tomorrow night, but the star has already taken numerous shots at stars leading up to her high-profile bout.

The Anti-Diva originally won the championship at AEW All-In, and has so far only defended her title once. This Tuesday, she's set to face Hikaru Shida for the championship, after besting her in the Three-Way match at All In.

Saraya recently took to social media in anticipation of her upcoming AEW Women's Championship match. The champion wasted no time in putting the roster on notice and called out many of her ongoing rivals.

"Can’t wait to continue being your ONLY forever champ (you heard me @AthenaPalmer_FG) 🥰 #TitleTuesday @shidahikaru can’t wait to kick your dumb a** in a singles for the first time and without my girl @realrubysoho by my side I’m still very confident. Side note: f**k you @NylaRoseBeast and @EmiSakura_gtmv @AEW," Saraya posted.

The Anti-Diva isn't pulling her punches at all.

The AEW Women's Champion likely took this shot at Athena after the star recently called for Tony Khan to make her the "#ForeverROHChamp." It remains to be seen if this little spat could translate into a match or not.

Saraya hit back at a fan when they questioned why she wasn't competing at AEW WrestleDream

WrestleDream's match card was highly criticized online by many fans, especially due to how MJF and Saraya both didn't defend their World Championships. However, according to the Glampire, there was a valid reason for her total exclusion from the match card.

Taking to social media, the AEW Women's Champion explained that her opponent (Hikaru Shida) wasn't in the country at the time. Additionally, when a fan suggested that she simply faces someone else, she countered that people would equally criticize the lack of storytelling.

"My opponent is not in the country how do you expect me to wrestle her? Through zoom? The girls got their well deserved spotlight and killed it," the star posted.

Was the Anti-Diva's excuse the real reason?

Considering that the two stars are clashing on Tuesday Night's AEW, it seems like the angle will pick off from where it was intended to go. It remains to be seen if Saraya will walk away with the gold at the end of the night, but fans will simply have to watch Dynamite to find out.