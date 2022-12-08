"Sasha [Banks] is All Elite" - Wrestling fans go crazy with wild predictions for former WWE Divas Champion's mystery tag team partner in AEW

Some fans on Twitter predicted that Sasha Banks could possibly join AEW in the near future as former WWE Divas Champion Saraya's mystery tag team partner.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, the former NXT Women's Champion was challenged by Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya was scheduled to appear in a backstage interview, but the former AEW Women's Champion interrupted her.

Britt Baker spoke about losing to the former Paige in the latter's comeback match at Full Gear. While congratulating Saraya, she also noted that that was the last time she had beaten the Good Doctor. She then challenged Saraya to a tag team match against herself and Jamie Hayter.

Saraya now has to pick a tag team partner for the AEW Dynamite show, which will take place on January 11. While numerous names could potentially be her partner, certain fans believe that Sasha Banks is a probable choice.

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W Saraya and mystery partner vs. Baker and Hayter set for January 11 AEW Dynamite dlvr.it/Sf1ZSH Saraya and mystery partner vs. Baker and Hayter set for January 11 AEW Dynamite dlvr.it/Sf1ZSH https://t.co/HPWTtH9VYK

Tom Wagner @TWagner64 @WONF4W I think it’s Sasha Banks and she’ll regret it in about three weeks @WONF4W I think it’s Sasha Banks and she’ll regret it in about three weeks

However, many believe that this is an impossible event.

riana @banksalorian saraya’s partner isn’t gonna be sasha, where are y’all getting that from? saraya’s partner isn’t gonna be sasha, where are y’all getting that from? 😭

sᴏᴜʟ | happy christmas szn 🤶🎄 @ERAOFBNKS no but fr, listen to yourself .. sasha coming back just to be saraya’s tag team partner!? no but fr, listen to yourself .. sasha coming back just to be saraya’s tag team partner!?

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “ sasha banks or aj lee are coming as saraya’s partner” so unserious “ sasha banks or aj lee are coming as saraya’s partner” so unserious 😭😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/FIpbMRp07N

A more likely guess would be former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm showing up, with many fans welcoming the idea.

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @AEWonTV @Saraya If we don't see Storm wrestle until then, it'll be Storm. If we do see Storm wrestle before then, there's a chance it'll be Rosa. @AEWonTV @Saraya If we don't see Storm wrestle until then, it'll be Storm. If we do see Storm wrestle before then, there's a chance it'll be Rosa.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair praised Sasha Banks recently

On a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair called his daughter Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks "premier female wrestlers." He also compared the Mandalorian star to his iconic rival Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat while comparing the Queen to himself.

"I keep telling she's Ricky Steamboat and Ashley [Charlotte Flair] is me. That doesn't get any better when the two of them work, there's not a better female match ever anywhere anytime. I have no problem saying this, they are the two premier female wrestlers that I've ever seen in my entire life," he said.

Ric Flair is one of the all-time greats. Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, despite having age on their side, are already WWE legends owing to their match catalogs and multiple RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship wins. Moreover, both women have main evented WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE earlier this year, and there is no certainty about where she might end up.

Do you think Tony Khan can get her to AEW, or will she return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

