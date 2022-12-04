Ric Flair says 30-year-old WWE star and Charlotte Flair are the best female wrestlers he has ever seen

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes that his daughter, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks are the best female wrestlers, in his opinion.

Charlotte and Sasha Banks have had a historic rivalry in the Stamford-based company since their time in NXT. The two were also once best friends in real life. While The Queen is still under contract with WWE, The Boss' status remains uncertain since her walkout during an episode of Monday Night RAW last May.

While some rumors have suggested that Banks has been released from her contract, neither the company nor the former SmackDown Women's Champion have confirmed these reports.

During a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair stated that his daughter and Sasha Banks are "premier female wrestlers." He also compared The Boss to his legendary rival Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat.

"I keep telling she's Ricky Steamboat and Ashley [Charlotte Flair] is me. That doesn't get any better when the two of them work, there's not a better female match ever anywhere anytime. I have no problem saying this, they are the two premier female wrestlers that I've ever seen in my entire life," he said. (1:26 - 1:48)

Ric Flair wants Charlotte to face Bianca Belair when she returns to WWE

Charlotte Flair last competed in WWE in May when she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

After the bout, The Queen took time off from wrestling to marry her longtime boyfriend, Andrade El Idolo. Rumors now suggest that the 36-year-old could return to in-ring competition soon.

During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair expressed his desire to see Charlotte go head-to-head against Bianca Belair upon her return.

"When The Queen comes back, god, I'm pushing for, I would like it to be against Bianca Belair. There are some great matches for her, too, when she comes back. When you're great, like Randy [Orton], like The Queen, the opportunities are endless. There is always someone who wants to be you or thinks they can be you, and until they are, good luck trying," he said. (24:16 - 24:39)

