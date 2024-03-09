Sasha Banks coming back to WWE at WrestleMania 40 instead of joining AEW in a shocking scenario pitched by Matt Morgan

Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks in WWE) may be AEW-bound, but she has been tipped to return to WWE at WrestleMania XL.

The CEO has been on the sidelines since suffering a severe ankle injury during her match against Willow Nightingale at NJPW Strong Resurgence last year. However, The Blueprint appears to have recovered from a "career-ending" injury and has been training for a pro wrestling return.

If recent reports are anything to go by, she could make her All Elite Wrestling debut at the upcoming Dynamite: Big Business, which will take place in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

Tony Khan has not officially announced her arrival, but all signs seem to be pointing towards her imminent debut. Just days before her rumored AEW appearance, Mercedes made a controversial statement regarding potentially heading back to WWE someday.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan discussed how the entire Bayley-Damage CTRL feud has been naturally built up for Sasha Banks to return and help her friend:

"Yes, it's totally built for Sasha. Totally built...[On if Mercedes Moné should snub AEW to return to WWE at WrestleMania XL] I would love that,'' said Morgan. [25:25 - 25:38]

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) wants to see Bayley headline WrestleMania

Mercedes Moné is unlikely to be in Bayley's corner for the latter's title match at WrestleMania 40, but she has been a constant supporter of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner.

Speaking on The Kick Rocks Wrestling, Sasha Banks showered praise on Bayley and expressed her desire to see the latter headline The Showcase of the Immortals.

"She does so much for that division, and I’m just beyond proud to know, to me, that she is going to main event WrestleMania, because that’s how it should be. I am just beyond the moon for her; she's had a crazy past three years coming from the pandemic, getting injured, and seeing her go through that,” she said.

The chances of Mercedes reuniting with Bayley are slim to none at the time of writing. It will be interesting to see how The Role Model will overcome the odds at WrestleMania 40.

