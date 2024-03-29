"Scarlett Bordeaux is that you?" "HOT MAMA!" - AEW star's new look astonishes fans

An AEW star recently revealed her new look which has gotten some jaw-dropping reactions from the fans.

The star in question is none other than Tay Melo who has been absent from television for over a year. Melo's last match was in March 2023 where she teamed up with Anna Jay to take on Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho at AEW Rampage. During her absence, Tay Melo has given birth to a baby girl and has been busy taking care of the newborn.

However, she recently took to Twitter and shared her selfie in which she's sporting a new look. You can check out her post below where Tay Melo revealed her new pink hair.

"Oh, hi"

The fans were quick to react to Tay Melo's new look and some of them even compared it to WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux:

"Scarlett Bordeaux is that you?"

Tay Melo is one of the most talented stars in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if she makes her return to television with her new look.

Kevin Nash reacts to Tay Melo's husband Sammy Guevara's AEW suspension

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently shared his take on Sammy Guevara's suspension from All Elite Wrestling. The Spanish God landed on Jeff Hardy's head while performing a shooting star press during their No DQ match at AEW Rampage. However, his suspension was due to breaking the concussion protocol after proceeding to hit Hardy with his finishing move following the botch. Speaking on the Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash said the following:

"I just look at it and I say, man... it's really hard of them to adhere to this concussion protocol when Darby f*****g catapults himself from Mount Olympus through glass onto a concrete floor, and that's OK. Like, the next thing it's going to be, like... they're going to have one of those pre-fab homes under the f*****g ring, they're going to pull that out and put it together but not the roof, and then they're going to catapult into that and they can fight with a camera over the top of the house, from room to room, through the walls. It's just... you can't... Hell, I don't know. [shakes head] Yeah, I just... I don't get it," Nash said. [From 1:02:02 - 1:05:20]

Sammy Guevara is currently out for an undisclosed amount of time from Television. It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books the former TNT Champion after he makes his return.

Do you want to see Sammy Guevara return to AEW TV? Sound off by using the discuss button.

