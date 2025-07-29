  • home icon
"See ya then" - Saraya (fka Paige) makes a blockbuster announcement ahead of WWE SummerSlam

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 29, 2025 14:05 GMT
Saraya left AEW in March 2025 [Images from WWE.com and Saraya's Instagram]
Saraya left AEW in March 2025 [Images from WWE.com and Saraya's Instagram]

Saraya Bevis (fka Paige) made a major announcement today on her social media profile. Since the update has come just a few days before WWE SummerSlam 2025, it has led to speculation among fans.

The former AEW Women's World Champion left AEW earlier this year in March to focus on personal projects and acting. However, this didn't stop fans from speculating about a return to WWE for the Anti-Diva. Last week, Bevis made headlines as it was reported that the Stamford-based company didn't want her back. However, the 32-year-old's new update has put her fans in a frenzy.

Earlier today, Bevis took to X to update her fans that she would be attending WrestleCon this Friday at Newark Airport.

"Signing time babayssss! Friday only!! 2-6 pm Wrestlecon Marriott at Newark Airport. See ya then," wrote Saraya.

The announcement made fans erupt on X and speculate about an appearance for Bevis at this year's WWE SummerSlam, which is this Saturday and Sunday in New Jersey.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from replies on Saraya's X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from replies on Saraya's X]

Saraya recently opened up on a sad incident with AEW's Mercedes Mone

For those who don't know, Saraya Bevis (fka Paige) sustained a career-ending injury during her time performing in WWE back in 2017. This occurred during a match with AEW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). The Anti-Diva would not wrestle until 2022, the year she joined All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Anti-Diva weighed in on how Mone felt after the incident while stressing that it wasn't her fault.

“She went through a really bad depression too. Because the fans, they can get really hardcore. I have always said, It’s not her fault. It’s wrestling. We’re not going out there and dancing. It’s a physical sport. So accidents happen all the time. It’s like doing a live stunt and expecting not to trip and fall sometimes," said Saraya. [H/T PWMania]
Check out her comments in the video below:

Considering the recent speculation of her appearing at WWE SummerSlam, time will tell if Bevis will ever share a ring with Mercedes Mone, a now major name in AEW.

Karan Raj

Edited by Arsh Das
