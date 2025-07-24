WWE has zero interest in bringing back Saraya (fka Paige) after AEW exit - Reports

WWE reportedly has zero interest in bringing back Saraya, fka Paige, after her AEW exit. This will be hard for her to digest and also for her fans.The former AEW Women’s World Champion was a popular star in the company, but she abruptly announced her decision to step away from the promotion in March of this year. This came as a shock to many, and as soon as that happened, there were a lot of rumors that she might be going back to WWE.However, that is not the case if the latest reports are to be believed. According to BodySlam.net, the Stamford-based promotion had zero interest in bringing back their former employee, and there have been no discussions as such.The report also states that there were no plans to bring back Saraya, even for the women’s only pay-per-view Evolution, which was held earlier this month. This will come as a surprise to many, and it will be interesting to see how things develop from here.Vince Russo has his say on Saraya rejoining WWEVince Russo is one of the most outspoken people in the world of wrestling, and he generally gives his opinions on just about everything going on in the business. He recently did that once again when asked about Saraya potentially joining WWE.Speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws, he said that he does not see why WWE would not want to sign her. He said:“I mean, she would definitely have to pass every physical and whatnot. I'm sure they would get her, you know, definitely, you know. If she cleared everything, I don't see why they wouldn't hire her.”It appears that this won't be the case, according to the latest report, and some fans will wonder if her leaving AEW so abruptly was a wise decision or not. Only time will tell about that particular decision.