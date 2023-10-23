"Seems like Darby could retire before Sting", "What an idiot" - Fans shocked by the AEW star's latest stunt

AEW star Darby Allin continuously sets the bar higher for his next stunt and continues to prove that he has no fear. However, after his latest feat, many fans are concerned about his future and whether his career will outlast Stings at this rate.

Inside the Squared Circle, Allin often puts his body to the test, with his finisher even simply being him blindly throwing himself at somebody. However, his thirst for adrenaline doesn't stop there, and Darby often tests fate by performing extreme stunts wherever he can.

While he's currently injured, the AEW star recently appeared at Nitro Circus and drove a motorized tricycle up a ramp to attempt a backflip. However, Darby missed the mark and fell on his injured arm. Fans in the comment section of a recent post sharing the clip were not too positive.

Fans seem to be far more concerned about the former TNT Champion's health and future as a performer. Some, however, were not impressed and slammed him for putting his life at risk yet again.

Fans had mixed reactions to Darby Allin's tricycle-fail.

Darby Allin is currently preparing to take on Mount Everest amidst his injury and will brave the massive mountain's peak sometime in the near future. With Sting's retirement on the horizon, will he be ready to take the mantel from The Icon, or will his reckless behavior force him to miss the legend's retirement?

Darby Allin has already impressed Adam Copeland, who believes he's the foundation of AEW

The Rated R Superstar shocked the industry not too long ago when he left WWE for the first time in decades and became "All Elite." Since then, he's only had wonderful things to say about the promotion and specifically praised Darby Allin in a recent interview.

In an interview with Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, Adam Copeland praised Darby and compared him to both Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy.

"A guy like Darby. I know he's already a linchpin to [AEW] and is one of the foundations, but that guy, he's special. I was like, 'You're Rey Mysterio with Jeff Hardy splashed all over you.' That's awesome."

Copeland continued, stating that the AEW star has "the X-Factor."

"He does [have the X-Factor]. He has that thing. He knows how to sell. How to be aggressive, when to be aggressive, it's fun to see. Meeting him, seeing his attitude, I really think that guy is special." (H/T Fightful)

Adam Copeland isn't the first person to praise Darby Allin, and his alliance with Sting proves he has The Icon's approval. However, will his body be able to keep up with him and ensure that he has a lengthy career? Only time will tell.

