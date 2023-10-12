"You're Rey Mysterio with Jeff Hardy splashed all over you" – Adam Copeland (Edge) heaps praise on popular AEW star

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) recently shared his honest thoughts about an AEW star who has seemingly impressed him. The Rated-R Superstar even went as far as to compare the talent in question to other iconic wrestlers like Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy.

The star in question is former TNT Champion Darby Allin, whom Copeland gleefully praised on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho:

"A guy like Darby. I know he's already a lynchpin to [AEW] and is one of the foundations, but that guy, he's special. I was like, 'You're Rey Mysterio with Jeff Hardy splashed all over you.' That's awesome."

Copeland continued, noting that Allin has something intangible about him that makes him all the more impressive as a performer:

"He does [have the X-Factor]. He has that thing. He knows how to sell. How to be aggressive, when to be aggressive, it's fun to see. Meeting him, seeing his attitude, I really think that guy is special."

At 30 years old, Darby Allin still has a long road to walk in his career. But it certainly seems as though he is on the right path, especially with a well-respected veteran like Adam Copeland giving him a solid thumbs up.

Mick Foley would have loved to manage Darby Allin in AEW

Adam Copeland is not the only household name who is a fan of Darby Allin. Mick Foley recently stated that Darby Allin would be on the top of his list of people to work with if he ever ventured to AEW:

"As far as a young guy there [AEW], I'd say that, you know, if I was on top of my game, I would have loved to have worked with Darby Allin out of the box because I loved working with people who had very different styles like mine and somehow turned it into a brawling style of match. But he's got Stinger doing that for him. I'm open to names; I can't think of anybody of hand." [1:01:22 - 1:01:46]

Darby Allin was virtually unknown before joining Tony Khan's promotion. Now, he has some of the biggest names in the business singing his praises. It will be interesting to see what the death-defying daredevil has lined up next and whether he can continue to live up to the hype.

