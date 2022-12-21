"Send Ronda Rousey to AEW" - Wrestling fans urge Triple H to release the 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion following disappointing recent WWE run

The wrestling world recently shared its opinion on SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's underwhelming recent WWE run.
The Rowdy One returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut at Royal Rumble 2022, winning the namesake multi-person contest at the event. She challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 38, but ended up suffering a loss on the night.
She eventually won the gold at WrestleMania Backlash against The Queen, before dropping it to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank following a cash-in. Rousey regained the title at Extreme Rules 2022 and most recently defended it against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames.
While on paper Ronda Rousey has had a successful return to WWE, fans have not been impressed by the quality of her matches on most occasions. The Twitterati recently debated whether WWE made a mistake by bringing her back, with one fan claiming that she should be sent to AEW after her disappointing stint.
Others chimed in and stated that Triple H might be making a mistake by possibly letting Sasha Banks go and keeping Rousey on the roster instead. Below are some of the reactions:
WWE legend Bully Ray recently clapped back at fans asking for Ronda Rousey and another top superstar's ouster
While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray took shots at wrestling fans asking for superstars like The Rowdy One and Top Dolla to be fired from WWE.
He expressed that Rousey "brings a lot to the table" and challenged the Twitterati to prove themselves inside the squared circle:
"On the old Twitter machine, they sit back and they say all this s**t like, 'Fire Ronda Rousey,'" Bully Ray said. "F**k you. Ronda brings a lot to the table. 'Ronda botched this. This is somebody's fault. Top Dolla made this mistake. He botched this.' Okay, you go get in the ring and go do it. Or better yet, go post a picture of you and your best athletic ability."
With Ronda Rousey reigning supreme as the SmackDown Women's Champion and being one of the biggest names in the promotion, it is highly unlikely that she will be released anytime soon. However, it will be interesting to see if The Baddest Women on the Planet does end up in Tony Khan's promotion before she retires from the pro wrestling industry.
Do you think Rousey will ever join All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.
