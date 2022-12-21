"Send Ronda Rousey to AEW" - Wrestling fans urge Triple H to release the 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion following disappointing recent WWE run

The wrestling world recently shared its opinion on SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's underwhelming recent WWE run.

The Rowdy One returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut at Royal Rumble 2022, winning the namesake multi-person contest at the event. She challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 38, but ended up suffering a loss on the night.

She eventually won the gold at WrestleMania Backlash against The Queen, before dropping it to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank following a cash-in. Rousey regained the title at Extreme Rules 2022 and most recently defended it against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames.

While on paper Ronda Rousey has had a successful return to WWE, fans have not been impressed by the quality of her matches on most occasions. The Twitterati recently debated whether WWE made a mistake by bringing her back, with one fan claiming that she should be sent to AEW after her disappointing stint.

Others chimed in and stated that Triple H might be making a mistake by possibly letting Sasha Banks go and keeping Rousey on the roster instead. Below are some of the reactions:

WrassleBot - The Dream Match Generator @WrassleBot Hello and welcome to AEW Dynamite! Get ready, 'cause it's Rosa Mendes and Ronda Rousey vs Midajah in a handicap standard match. This capacity crowd is on its feet! Ouch! Hello and welcome to AEW Dynamite! Get ready, 'cause it's Rosa Mendes and Ronda Rousey vs Midajah in a handicap standard match. This capacity crowd is on its feet! Ouch!

Kiwi Jones @LeKiwiBird We don't need Ronda Rousey in AEW, we already got Tay Conti. We don't need Ronda Rousey in AEW, we already got Tay Conti.

Cooper (he/him) @CooperHoffman_

Impact to WWE: Mickie James (to SmackDown)

AEW to Impact: Sammy Guevara

AEW to WWE: Ricky Starks

WWE to AEW: Ronda Rousey

WWE to Impact: all of Hit Row Alice ✨ @aliceinthering If you had to trade a wrestler between each of the 3 US promotions, who would you switch around?



Impact -> AEW: Josh Alexander

Impact -> WWE: Mickie James

AEW -> Impact: Brian Pillman Jr.

AEW -> WWE: Brian Cage

WWE -> AEW: Roderick Strong

WWE -> Impact: Robert Roode If you had to trade a wrestler between each of the 3 US promotions, who would you switch around?Impact -> AEW: Josh AlexanderImpact -> WWE: Mickie JamesAEW -> Impact: Brian Pillman Jr.AEW -> WWE: Brian CageWWE -> AEW: Roderick StrongWWE -> Impact: Robert Roode Impact to AEW: Joe HendryImpact to WWE: Mickie James (to SmackDown)AEW to Impact: Sammy GuevaraAEW to WWE: Ricky StarksWWE to AEW: Ronda RouseyWWE to Impact: all of Hit Row twitter.com/aliceinthering… Impact to AEW: Joe HendryImpact to WWE: Mickie James (to SmackDown) AEW to Impact: Sammy GuevaraAEW to WWE: Ricky StarksWWE to AEW: Ronda RouseyWWE to Impact: all of Hit Row twitter.com/aliceinthering…

AJ Mendez Photos @AJMendez_Photos

she can’t wrestle or even cut a promo to save her life.

i genuinely don’t understand what the business see’s in her. 🤢

sooner the better Charlotte comes back & take the title of her @mcedeslynch And she’s supposed to be our Smackdown Women’s Champion.she can’t wrestle or even cut a promo to save her life.i genuinely don’t understand what the business see’s in her. 🤢sooner the better Charlotte comes back & take the title of her @mcedeslynch And she’s supposed to be our Smackdown Women’s Champion.she can’t wrestle or even cut a promo to save her life. i genuinely don’t understand what the business see’s in her. 🤢sooner the better Charlotte comes back & take the title of her https://t.co/hedbHFosHo

Alex 🎄 @CharlotteFan4e1 @mcedeslynch You can tell Ronda just doesn’t care it’s so disrespectful tbh @mcedeslynch You can tell Ronda just doesn’t care it’s so disrespectful tbh

𝖑𝖊𝖊𝖑🌪️ @Naomisrearview probably waiting on that Charlotte return so she can finally stop being the champ and stay home with her farm animals. @mcedeslynch Atp Ronda just wants to go homeprobably waiting on that Charlotte return so she can finally stop being the champ and stay home with her farm animals. @mcedeslynch Atp Ronda just wants to go home 😂 probably waiting on that Charlotte return so she can finally stop being the champ and stay home with her farm animals.

Walshy @HeyImWalshy @mcedeslynch Wow I don't know if Ronda can actually get worse @mcedeslynch Wow I don't know if Ronda can actually get worse

WWE legend Bully Ray recently clapped back at fans asking for Ronda Rousey and another top superstar's ouster

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray took shots at wrestling fans asking for superstars like The Rowdy One and Top Dolla to be fired from WWE.

He expressed that Rousey "brings a lot to the table" and challenged the Twitterati to prove themselves inside the squared circle:

"On the old Twitter machine, they sit back and they say all this s**t like, 'Fire Ronda Rousey,'" Bully Ray said. "F**k you. Ronda brings a lot to the table. 'Ronda botched this. This is somebody's fault. Top Dolla made this mistake. He botched this.' Okay, you go get in the ring and go do it. Or better yet, go post a picture of you and your best athletic ability."

With Ronda Rousey reigning supreme as the SmackDown Women's Champion and being one of the biggest names in the promotion, it is highly unlikely that she will be released anytime soon. However, it will be interesting to see if The Baddest Women on the Planet does end up in Tony Khan's promotion before she retires from the pro wrestling industry.

Do you think Rousey will ever join All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

