Serious statement issued on scary spot involving Jon Moxley at last week's AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley was nearly involved in yet another fiery spot last week on AEW Dynamite. The security official who prevented Darby Allin from launching a potentially fatal attack on The Death Riders has now shared his statement on the subject. On the Six Year Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, the face-painted star teamed with Women's World Champion Kris Statlander to defeat Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir in a No-DQ Mixed Tornado showdown. After the bout, Darby was ambushed by The Death Riders, with Pac choking him out with a belt as Jon Moxley promised to make his rival surrender during their upcoming &quot;I Quit&quot; match at WrestleDream 2025. Allin exacted his revenge against The Man That Gravity Forgot last week on Dynamite : Title Tuesday, playing a part in costing him his main event bout against Orange Cassidy. Afterwards, the daredevil fended off Pac, Yuta and Daniel Garcia with weapons like a pepper spray and a stun gun. At one point, he even revealed a molotov cocktail that he was seemingly going to hurl at Moxley and his crew. However, AEW's Head of Security, Sam Hemingway, tackled Allin before he could light the molotov, thankfully saving The Death Riders from a fiery fate. &quot;Security Sam&quot; recently took to X/Twitter and addressed taking down Darby Allin on Dynamite last week. He explained that his actions were motivated by the desire to ensure the safety of fans and personnel at the venue, writing: &quot;My actions had nothing to do with the ‘show’ and everything to do with the safety of others. You can debate the tackle. I’m just glad we’re not dealing with the alternative headlines that read unhinged AEW talent seriously injured Jacksonville fans. Numerous lawsuits are filed.” - wrote Hemingway.Check out Sam Hemingway's tweet BELOW:Notably, Allin did briefly set Mox on fire backstage after their brutal Coffin Match at last month's All Out : Toronto. Jon Moxley's warning to Darby Allin ahead of AEW DynamiteThis past Saturday on AEW Collision, The Death Riders addressed Darby Allin and their ongoing war against the latter. After Marina Shafir, Daniel Garcia and Pac called out the former TNT Champion over his recent hostilities against their unit and proclaimed their superiority as competitors, Jon Moxley appeared to send out an ominous warning to Darby for their next meeting. &quot;The very next time I see Darby Allin, he will get his face smashed in. That's a promise.&quot;Jon Moxley and The Death Riders on Collision : Homecoming [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]Darby will stand face to face with The One True King this coming Wednesday on Dynamite.