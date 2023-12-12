Seth Rollins to jump ship to AEW and face real-life rival at All In 2024? Exploring the possibility

The World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins could shock the world by jumping ship from WWE to AEW in order to feud with a former world champion who recently signed an All Elite contract to set up a dream match at the All In 2024 Pay-Per-View.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been one of the most valuable performers of WWE for the past several years. Rollins has achieved nearly everything there is to achieve throughout his career in the Stamford-based promotion. However, could fans imagine seeing the current World Heavyweight Champion in Tony Khan's promotion?

Well, this could be a possibility next year according to a recent report. As per Fightful Select, Rollins' WWE contract is set to expire in June of 2024. In case the Visionary decides to leave the Stamford-based promotion after his contract is expired, fans could see him in AEW, and the dream match with Will Ospreay could be possible.

Expand Tweet

For those who are unaware, the current NJPW star, Ospreay has recently signed a full-time contract with Tony Khan's promotion and will be a full-time member of the roster in 2024. Will also had a banter with Rollins on Twitter recently which could be seen as the plantation of the seeds for their future feud.

Moreover, if the two amazing wrestlers do cross paths in the All Elite promotion next year, no stage could be bigger than the All In Pay-Per-View at Wembley Stadium in August 2024. Only time will tell if this actually happens to be the case.

Seth Rollins confronted CM Punk on WWE RAW

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk finally made his decision by signing a RAW contract to stay on Monday nights. Following the contract signing, Seth Rollins confronted the Second City Saint, and fans were glued to the screen.

Seth expressed his frustration towards The Straight Edge Superstar and also teased a World Heavyweight Championship match between the two in the future.

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell how the story progresses between Punk and Rollins in the forthcoming weeks and whether fans will get to see them collide at WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins jump ship to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.