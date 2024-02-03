Seth Rollins namedrops major AEW star during WWE SmackDown

Right now on SmackDown, a video package featuring Seth Rollins' message for Cody Rhodes has just been shown on air. There, The Visionary namedropped WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Ric Flair.

After it seemed that Roman Reigns was the choice of Rhodes for WrestleMania, Rollins appeared to provide an alternative. A few days ago, on RAW, he brought up the idea of choosing him instead.

In the clip, Seth Rollins asked what type of champion the American Nightmare wanted to be and named several icons who have become major world champions. He named the likes of the Ultimate Warrior and AEW star Ric Flair.

Ric Flair being the man with the most world title reigns in history with 16 world championships is a remarkable feat. It seems that Rhodes will be looking to join this elite company, as he has the chance to go after a major title at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

